Angel Correa, player of the Argentina national team and of Atlético de Madrid, was the victim of a robbery this Saturday at his home in the Spanish capital when a group of criminals entered at gunpoint and stole cash and jewelry. The world champion striker in the Qatar World Cup 2022 He was in his home with his family.

According to the Spanish media Cope, there were four hooded and armed people who forcibly entered the home of the 28-year-old forward, around 9 p.m. (Spanish time). The Civil Guard from Madrid went to the scene after the robbery and found that not even Belt Nor were his family injured, according to the European country's press.

The Argentine Ángel Correa (left), and the Frenchman Antoine Griezmann (right), two of the most outstanding players in the Atlético de Madrid squad, which today plays a match in the Copa del Rey. See also All the details of the new Tigres stadium

The Rosario forward, who played between 2013 and 2014 in San Lorenzo before being sold to Atlético de Madrid, is intended by Al-Ittihad, The club of Saudi Arabia directed by Marcelo Gallardo and who recently played in the Club World Cup.

The national team player is not guaranteed a starting place in the mattress team, especially after the injury he suffered in the classic against Real Madrid in September. Although he returned at a good level, he alternates games as a starter and others as a substitute.

Soccer players, targets of criminals

Despite Spain It is a country with low crime rates, footballers have been a target of criminals for quite some time. Other former colleagues Belt They were victims of similar assaults. The Spanish Álvaro Morata and Gabi, and the Ghanaian Thomas Partey They also suffered robberies in their homes when they played for the team he manages. Diego “Cholo” Simeone since 2011.

Last September thieves entered the house of Sergio Ramosformer captain of the Spanish team and the Real Madrid, in Seville, where he currently plays. The former player of real Madrid He had also been the victim of an assault in the Spanish capital when he was still playing for the white team.

Classmates from Ramos in it real Madrid like the brazilian Casemiro -currently in the Manchester United– and the Spanish Lucas Vázquez and Isco Alarcón They were also attacked in their homes in the Spanish capital. In the case of the Brazilian national team midfielder, his wife and daughter were in the house.

Sergio Ramos, PSG player.

On the other hand, the former forward of Barcelona Pierre Aubameyang was docked in the city where it shined Lionel Messi in a robbery worse than the one he suffered Belt, since the thieves beat him and threatened his wife after entering his home. Also in Catalonia, the former defenders of Barça Gerard Piqué and Jordi Alba -current partner Messi in it Inter Miami- They suffered robberies in their homes when they were members of the Barça team.

The methodology of robbing soccer players also extends to other cities in Europe, such as Paris, the capital of France, where in recent years Argentines suffered similar robberies Ángel Di María and Mauro Icardi, Brazilians Marquinhos and Thiago Silva and the Italian archer Gianluigi Donnarumma, among many others.

With information from La Nación de Argentina (GDA).

