The United States has qualified for the eighth finals of the Women’s World Cup with difficulty. The reigning world champion did not get further than a goalless draw in the last group match against Portugal and thus finished second in Group E behind the Orange Lionesses, who won convincingly against Vietnam. In the final phase, the Portuguese were still close to a stunt.
In the first half, Portugal brutally bit off and the Portuguese women showed themselves a lot on half of the Americans, but it was not really dangerous. The biggest chance of the first half was for Lynn Williams. After a good action on the back line by Alex Morgan, the ball ended up at the feet of the American attacker. She shot over at close range.
After the break, the American women, undoubtedly with the Orange Lionesses in mind, who had already scored five times at the time, came out a little better. Nevertheless, the Portuguese held their ground quite simply. 38-year-old Megan Rapinoe was brought in half an hour before time to force a breakthrough, but to no avail.
In stoppage time, Portugal was still close to a stunt, but Ana Capeta’s shot hit the post via an American block. The Portuguese are eliminated due to the draw.
The American women will meet the winner of Group G in the eighth finals on Sunday. Sweden is currently well ahead in that group and will play the last group match against Argentina on Wednesday.
11:00 am
Last! The United States does not get further than a draw against Portugal and can thank the post. The reigning world champion finishes second in Group E, behind the Orange Lionesses.
90’+9′
End of second half
90’+7′
Alex Morgan is replaced by Alyssa Thompson
90’+7′
Crystal Dunn is replaced by Kelley O’Hara
10:51
Ball on the post for Portugal!
Mega chance for Portugal, but the ball ends up on the post via an American defender! Ana Capeta was very close to a stunt!
90′
Diana Silva is replaced by Ana Capeta
89′
Catarina Amado is replaced by Joana Marchão
85′
Yellow card for Catarina Amado
84′
Lynn Williams is replaced by Trinity Rodman
84′
Lindsey Horan is replaced by Emily Sonnett
10:42
Chance for Portugal from a free kick, but keeper Alyssa Naeher picks up the ball after some panic in the back of the United States. The last ten minutes have started!
81′
Andreia Norton is replaced by Telma Encarnação
81′
Yellow card for Naomi Girma
10:33
The Portuguese are determined and don’t give an inch to the American stars. Megan Rapinoe is held tight and Alex Morgan gets a firm tap on her foot. The Portuguese need a goal to knock the reigning world champion out of the tournament and will certainly try to achieve that in the last fifteen minutes.
72′
Yellow card for Diana Gomes
62′
Kika Nazareth is replaced by Andreia Jacinto
61′
Sophia Smith is replaced by Megan Rapinoe
The Americans bring the 38-year-old Rapinoe within the lines. Can she force a breakthrough for the United States?
56′
Yellow card for Carole Costa
52′
Yellow card for Sophia Smith
10:07
No substitutions at the United States, which now knows that the Orange Lionesses are well ahead of Vietnam. Will the Americans still show themselves or will we get a stunt from the Portuguese?
