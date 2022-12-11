Today at 90min we wanted to analyze all the teams that, after winning a World Cup, reached the semifinals at least at the next event.
We already told you that only two countries in all of history have managed to win two World Cups in a row. Will France be the third to achieve it?
Italy – 1934
Italy managed to win the second championship played in a grand final against Czechoslovakia. Four years later they would become the first team to win two consecutive World Cups after beating Hungary in the 1938 World Cup in France.
Uruguay – 1950
Uruguay miraculously managed to snatch the 1950 Mindial from Brazil, in which we saw one of the best participations of the Spanish team. In 1954 the Uruguayan team finished in fourth place.
Germany – 1954
He was champion in 1954 after a disputed final against Hungary. In 1958 they fell in the semifinals against Sweden and in third and fourth place after a crushing defeat against France.
Brazil -1958
In 1958 she was champion of the canarinha after thrashing Sweden in the final. In 1962 she returned to repeat the triumph, but this time against a great Czechoslovakia.
Brazil -1970
We return to Brazil, who had a spectacular tournament in 1970 and won the grand final against Italy. In 1974 they could not get past fourth place after losing in the semifinals and having to face off against a great Poland.
Argentina – 1986
Argentina seemed unstoppable at the time. In 1986 they won what is the most remembered World Cup of all time, and in 1990 they were about to become the third team in history to win two consecutive world championships.
Brazil – 1994
They took the World Cup on penalties against Italy, but in 1998 they fell victim to France in the grand final that gave the Gauls their first World Cup.
France 2018
They won the 2018 final against Croatia with great solvency, and four years later they have stood up again in a semifinal in which they are favorites to sneak into the final against, again Croatia, or Argentina.
