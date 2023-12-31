Former cyclist Melissa Hoskins, 32, an Olympic track runner at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games, died on the last day of the year in a hospital in Adelaide (Australia) a few hours after being hit by a van on a street near her home. home. Police shortly after arrested her husband, Jumbo cyclist and double time trial world champion Rohan Dennis, who was driving the vehicle. Charged with manslaughter by dangerous driving, driving without due care and endangering life, Dennis, 33, was released on bail with an obligation to appear in Adelaide court in March.

The couple, married since 2018 and with two children, appeared on the site Web of the Santos Tour Down Under, the first WorldTour race of the year, in mid-January, as organizers of a family cycling event to be held in 2024 in Adelaide, but the data has been removed from the site Web.

No Australian media, nor the police or the court, mentions the possibility that the accident and death of the cyclist is a case of gender violence, however, the cycling world immediately remembered the news of an event that occurred just over two years ago in the Andorran town of La Massana, where the couple lived, as did dozens of professional cyclists from around the world. On October 21, 2021, the Andorran police reported that a woman in a state of shock She had asked for help on the road because, she said, she was fleeing home, where she had been attacked by her partner. A truck driver stopped next to her and called the police, who shortly after arrested her husband, a 31-year-old Australian professional cyclist, accused of domestic abuse. The name of that cyclist, whose anagraphic data and profession coincide with those of Dennis, was never officially published. Some teammates in the platoon, in private conversations, always commented that, in fact, the abuser was Dennis.

If the Australian justice system finally accuses him of homicide in the context of domestic violence, Dennis's case would be reminiscent of that of the South African Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius, in prison since 2013 serving a 15-year sentence for gunning down his girlfriend, the model. Reeva Steenkamp. A few weeks ago, the Pretoria court announced that Pistorius, 37, would be released on parole this January.

Rohan Dennis, with the 2019 World Time Trial gold. Nigel Roddis (EFE)

A cyclist of great class and an anarchic and fickle character that ruined his chances of succeeding in the great classics or stage events, Dennis, world time trial champion in 2018 and 2019, and Olympic bronze medalist in Tokyo, rode in the best world teams. He began his career in the WorldTour with Garmin (today EF), established in Girona, a North American team from which he jumped to BMC, with which he even became the short-lived leader of the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a España and the Tour de France. thanks to his status as prologue writer. After a turbulent year in Bahrain, a team that suddenly left midway through the 2019 Tour, as soon as it arrived in the Pyrenees, he ended up at Ineos, where he showed an unknown facet, that of an extraordinary mountain gregarious. With epic performances in the giant Stelvio and in Sestriere, Dennis destroyed the Portuguese João Almeida, jersey rose, and took his companion Tao Geoghegan to the jersey final rose. In 2022 he signed for Jumbo, where his last service was helping Primož Roglič win the 2023 Giro.

Midway through the year he announced that he would hang up his bike on December 31, 2023.

