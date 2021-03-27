Former boxer and six-weight world champion Oscar de la Hoya has announced his return to the ring. Reported by MMA Fighting.

De la Hoya, 48, spoke at a press conference to mark the fight between blogger Jake Paul and American mixed martial arts (MMA) wrestler Ben Askren. The American announced that he would fight again on July 3. De la Hoya did not give details of his speech.

In November 2020, ex-world champions Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. met in an exhibition duel. The fight ended in a draw. Negotiations are also underway about a possible fight between Tyson and other former world champion Evander Holyfield.

De la Hoya has not fought since 2008. On account of his 39 wins and six defeats. At the moment, the American is the head of the promotional company Golden Boy Promotions.