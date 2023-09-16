Mathieu van der Poel has won a road race in the rainbow jersey for the first time. The world champion triumphed in the SUPER 8 Classic, formerly known as the Primus Classic.

It was the fourth one-day race for Van der Poel since he became world road cycling champion in Glasgow, Scotland. On Wednesday he finished fourth in the GP Wallonia. He did not play a leading role in the previous races: 74th in the Bretagne Classic and 88th in the GP Fourmies. Van der Poel was able to cheer again in the SUPER 8 Classic.

He joined four leaders with 51 kilometers to go, including his teammate Gianni Vermeersch and the Dutchman Frank van den Broek. Lars Boven from Jumbo-Visma and the Belgian Florian Vermeersch also joined. Van den Broek crashed with sixteen kilometers to go. Van der Poel's teammate Vermeersch started the sprint in Haacht and the leader then finished it convincingly, ahead of Turgis (TotalEnergies) and Florian Vermeersch (Lotto Dstny). Boven finished fourth.

MVDP victory ‘unexpected’

Van der Poel was very happy with his victory. “Very nice and it is unexpected. Those are the nicest,” said the rider, who thanked his teammate Vermeersch for the work. “This victory is certainly fifty percent his credit.” Earlier this week, Van der Poel openly had doubts about his form and his competition program in the autumn. “I didn’t really feel any better today and I know that I still had some matches to work on. After the hilly zone the best was gone for me. But I had the advantage of having a teammate at the front who checked. I felt that we were away with a strong leading group. I’m very happy that I could finish it.”





