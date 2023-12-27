Five days after winning the world title for club teams, Manchester City has also successfully picked up the thread in its own country. The reigning national champion eventually won the difficult away match against Everton 1-3 after trailing 1-0 at halftime. Nathan Aké played an important role by forcing a penalty at 1-1.
Latest update:
01:58
