The boxing world is in mourning. The death of boxing legend Leon Spinks, the 1978 world heavyweight champion by unanimous decision against Muhammad Ali, has been confirmed in one of boxing’s biggest upsets.

The American ex-wife has died at 67, after fighting prostate cancer for the last five years. Leon Spinks competed professionally from 1977 to 1995 and rose to stardom in just his eighth fight against Ali. After his match against the greatest, which led to stardom, he put his WBC title on the line in an unlicensed fight and lost it. He tried the rematch against Muhammad Ali and was also defeated.

Spinks retired in 1995 for good with a record of 26 wins, 17 losses and three draws. Before boxing, The American served in the US Navy, and was a gold medalist at the 1976 Montreal Olympics.