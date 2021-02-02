GA blessing for the empty club coffers, reinforcement for the team – FC Schalke ended the transfer period with a spectacular player swap in defense. The Bundesliga club has handed over the Turkish national player Ozan Kabak to the English champions FC Liverpool with his coach Jürgen Klopp. Kabak changes on loan until the end of the season, in the contract there is, according to Schalke, a purchase option for Liverpool from Monday evening.

The bottom of the table signed Shkodran Mustafi from Arsenal FC and gave the former national player a contract until the end of the season. The 26-year-old central defender, who became world champion with the German national team in Brazil in 2014, feels like a new challenge after just three appearances with a total of 44 minutes at the Premier League club this season.

“You have to look at this change from two perspectives: From an economic point of view, the transfer of Ozan Kabak makes a lot of sense for Schalke 04, especially with a view to the effects of the corona pandemic,” said sports director Jochen Schneider according to the announcement. “In addition, we are convinced that with Shkodran Mustafi we have been able to sign a very good central defender who will fill the sporting void that Ozan will undoubtedly leave behind.”

Purchase option over 30 million euros?

The coup was made possible by the sale of Kabak, who is very popular with Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp. According to media reports, FC Schalke could expect an income of around 30 million euros for the loan with an alleged purchase option.

The player swap is a last-ditch attempt to improve the quality of the team in the battle to stay in class. With so far only eight points from 19 games and a distance to the saving bank of nine points, the club bosses felt a great need for action.

Mustafi is the fourth new signing this winter after Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Ajax Amsterdam), Sead Kolasinac (Arsenal FC) and William (VfL Wolfsburg). In addition, the 19-year-old striker Matthew Hoppe received his first professional contract until the summer of 2023.



Should replace Ozan Kabak: Shkodran Mustafi

Regardless of how the fight to stay in class ends, Schalke will have to say goodbye to an old friend in the summer. Huub Stevens is stepping down from the Supervisory Board after three years in office. The 67-year-old, who coached Schalke twice on a long-term basis and stepped in twice as interim coach in 2019 and 2020, announced this on Monday. He made his decision “with a heavy heart”, said Stevens, who was voted “coach of the century” by the Schalke fans.

“I’ve seen a lot in the past three years and I didn’t think I would sit on the bench two more times,” said Stevens in an interview on the club’s website: “I’m 67 years old and I believe that now is a good time to just take care of my family. “

Nevertheless, FC Schalke could “always call him, no matter when. I will be available to help with advice. I just don’t want all the stress anymore, ”the Dutchman later emphasized at Sport1. He could imagine “observing players, taking on scouting tasks or just giving a judgment on a player.”