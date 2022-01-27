Of course she had thought about it last Sunday during the World Cup Cross in Hoogerheide. “In a flash, not extensively”, admitted world champion Lucinda Brand after her second place behind Marianne Vos. Perhaps this was her last cyclo-cross in the rainbow jersey. On Saturday, at the World Championships in Fayetteville, she will meet Vos again. The best cyclo-cross rider of this season can only lose to an even better one.

In her white sweater with rainbow stripes, Brand has been dominating the cross all winter. With the bicycle overhead, the first to cross the line at the beginning of November at the European Championships on the VAM mountain. Winning in tears on New Year’s Day in the Grand Prix Sven Nys in Baal, with the pink letters AMY on her helmet, for fellow rider Amy Pieters who is still not conscious. Last Saturday in the Flandriencross in Hamme her seventeenth victory of the season. World Cup winner, first in Superprestige and X2O Trophy rankings. Top of the world rankings as well. In the shape of her life.

Cyclo-cross as a distraction

Always that smile with the cyclist, who at the age of 32 still challenges herself and knows how to improve. Lover of “playing the game”, looking for the best lines through mud or sand, one-on-one duels, pure sport under its own power. Even with a serious setback in the family, cyclocross gave Brand moments of distraction last year. And now that everything is better, she flies through the field completely uninhibited. Spotify playlist on the warm-up, Rhythm is a dancer from Snap and she’s gone. “Music to enjoy yourself”, Brand said in an extensive interview with at the beginning of January Rhine estuary. “I like rhythm and dancing.”

In Fayetteville she competes with seven-time champion Vos (34) for the world title. Who could have thought? As a freshman, Brand is happy when she can follow a group of super talented Vos uphill in a road race. Hyperventilating in the last wheel, while Vos is chatting at ease in the front. After bronze at the European Championships for promises, there are interviews, in the living room with her parents between a drying rack with cycling jerseys and a wine rack full of water bottles. Cycling family, her brother still comes to the race. As a little girl she cycled behind his broad back the thirty kilometers from Oud-Beijerland to the Dordrecht rider club De Mol.

On the road, Brand is part of a golden generation. In addition to Vos, who has reigned as a ‘cannibal’ for years, there are multiple world champions Anna van der Breggen (retired after last season) and Annemiek van Vleuten. Chantal Blaak, with whom she once started as a talent in the team of Michael and Leontien Zijlaard-Van Moorsel, will take the rainbow jersey on the road in 2017. Allrounder Brand has to do it with appreciation from teammates and experts. Her honors list includes two national titles and the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. Last road season she won the mountain jersey in the Giro and two stages plus final classification in the Tour of Thuringia.

“Refreshment and innovation”, she feels in cyclo-cross. In the autumn of 2016, Brand left the World Championships on the road in Qatar to opt for the cross bike, which she has hardly touched since the juniors. Her goal is clear: the world top. That winter there is silver at the European Championships and NK, a fourth place at the World Cup. No profit, there is no better motivation. “That’s the weird thing in top sport,” she says at Rijnmond. „You can never enjoy long enough, there is always that drive to get the most out of yourself with a new goal. That is your character.”

Greatly improved technique

While on the road she sometimes gets the feeling of ‘going there again’, Brand is more eager than ever in the field. “I can really learn a lot of things in the cross.” And she learns quickly, from national coach and former top player Gerben de Knegt and from Belgian cross legend Sven Nys, manager of her Belgian team Baloise-Trek Lions. “You should not think that he is very nice to me,” says Brand about joint training sessions with Nys (45). The master himself praises Brand for her ‘big engine’ built up on the road and a much improved technique.

“Now I know how Gerard Kemkers felt after the change of Sven Kramer,” says her father Fred when his daughter loses gold at the 2019 World Cup due to a mistake by him during a bicycle change. Blaak will never blame him, that’s why. family love her too much. A few years after her mother, her father suffered a stroke last year. She talks about it calmly, even with humor. “Rather a taxi driver”, she answers when asked whether she was also a carer last year in addition to being a top athlete. But a driver with a rainbow jersey, when she takes her first world title on the beach of Ostend in 2021.

Of course she is not happy if she loses to the more explosive Vos at the Dutch National Championships or recently in Hoogerheide. But if Brand loses the rainbow jersey at the World Cup, there are still plenty of challenges left. Paris-Roubaix, cross on the Koppenberg. Recently she said she would not stop until she won the World Cup in Zonhoven. Dangerous statement, she realizes. Who knows how long that will last. Manager Nys, who himself retired at 39, has one tip. “Keep enjoying yourself, with a big smile.”