Boxer Yevgeny Romanov has more chances to win in a duel with his opponent Dmitry Kudryashov. This opinion was expressed on May 2 by the light heavyweight champion of the World Boxing Council (WBC) and the International Boxing Federation (IBF), Russian boxer Arthur Beterbiev.

“Any of them can win with one hit. But Romanov has more chances for this victory, it seems to me, “the TV channel quoted Beterbiev as saying. REN TV…

Talking about the qualities of Romanov, the world champion noted his consistency and a good amateur career. Kudryashov, on the other hand, has experience of competing with serious rivals, as well as experience of defeats from knockouts.

“Kudryashov has crowns, you can say: he hits the left side well, at the race, the left one in the liver. He has professional experience. This is very important, ”added Beterbiev.

A day earlier, boxer and trainer Veli Mamedov told what he expects from the duel between Dmitry Kudryashov and Evgeny Romanov, who will meet at the GAZFIGHT tournament on May 21 at the Khimki basketball center. Romanov will be the favorite of the fight, Mammadov said.

Athletes will be the first to compete in the Bridgerweight category. According to Mammadov, the rivals will manage to go down in history, their fight will turn out to be bright and spectacular.

The Bridgerweight weight category was named after the hero-boy Bridger Walker, who saved his sister from a dog. The child took the blow on himself, 90 stitches were put on his face.

The organizer of the tournament, which will be held at the Khimki basketball center in the Moscow region, was the boxing promotion of the popular rapper Basta (Vasily Vakulenko) GAZFIGHT.