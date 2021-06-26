French cyclist Julian Alaphilippe won the first stage of the Tour de France on Saturday. The Deceuninck-Quick-Step rider managed to create a big gap between him and his opponents two kilometers before the finish. Australian Michael Matthews finished second in 8 seconds, ahead of Slovenia’s Primoz Roglic. Wilco Kelderman was the best Dutchman: he finished fifth. Bauke Mollema finished ninth.

During the first stage of the Tour de France, the riders cycled almost 198 kilometers from Brest to Landerneau. There were two major crashes during the race. The first was causes by a spectator with a sign posted on the road. German Tony Martin hit the board and fell, after which dozens of other riders also fell. Many of them, like Martin, are from the Jumbo-Visma team.

Most were able to continue on their way, but Jasha Sütterlin from Team DSM Team had to give up. It is not yet known what kind of injury the German has sustained. With the retirement of Sütterlin, Team DSM misses an important speed rider. The second massive crash took place about 8 kilometers before the finish. Chris Froome, Andre Greipel and Tim Merlier, among others, fell. They were able to finish the ride.

The Dutchman Ide Schelling, making his debut in the Tour on behalf of Bora-hansgrohe, was part of an early break on Saturday afternoon. He captured enough points along the way to become the first wearer of the mountain jersey. Another difficult stage will follow on Sunday, with arrival at the Mûr-de-Bretagne. Alaphilippe will then wear the yellow jersey. (ANP)