Born from the mind of the famous Spanish chef, José Andrés, after the earthquake that hit Haiti in 2010, World Central Kitchen (WCK) has been distributing food to the most vulnerable for almost 14 years during humanitarian crises caused by natural disasters, or more recently, by war conflicts, such as those active within the Gaza Strip and Ukraine.

Before the Israeli army launched one of its hundreds of bombs that it sends daily to the Gaza Strip, which would end in the murder of seven of its workers, World Central Kitchen was already monopolizing pages in the history of humanitarian work.

Its activities began in Haitian territory, when the 2010 earthquake caused an unprecedented food crisis on the Caribbean island. That's when chef José Andrés, also an American national, dreamed of being able to help the most vulnerable with what he knows how to do best: feeding them.

“World Central Kitchen arose from a simple idea that I and my wife Patricia had at home: when people are hungry we have to send cooks. Not tomorrow, today,” can be read in the quote from the famous chef at the beginning of the official website of the institution, where it is highlighted that its mission is to be present in any place where “there is a fight for hungry people to feed themselves.”

WCK has operated in more than 30 countries, primarily addressing food insecurity in areas affected by natural disasters. The organization was present in the California fires, distributing more than 30,000 meals to rescue teams; during the earthquakes in Syria and Türkiye in 2023; in Puerto Rico after 'Maria' and in Mexico, after the passage of hurricane 'Otis', where more than 60,000 meals were distributed to the victims.

The NGO World Central Kitchen delivered food aid to Gaza by boat on March 15, 2024. © Israeli Armée via Reuters

José Andrés' humanitarian project was also present during the Covid-19 pandemic, partnering with multiple restaurant chains within the United States to face the danger of hunger in confinement. At an international level, WCK implemented volunteer missions, led by expert chefs, to distribute meals in countries such as Spain and India, managing to distribute up to 400,000 dishes within the Asian country.

His foray into war conflicts

With the outbreak of war in Ukraine two years ago, WCK expanded its activities to areas with active armed conflicts. Strengthened by the million-dollar donations from civil society (particularly the one made by Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, in 2021 for about 100 million dollars), the Washington-based organization set about the task of distributing food to all those displaced by hostilities within Ukrainian territory.

The NGO's activities evolved from distributing food at a border crossing near Poland to promoting the shipment of about 24 tons of food to the province of Odessa, one of the most affected by the attacks of the Russian army, inside a ship. from Open Arms, a Spanish humanitarian organization. WCK has already served around 260 million meals within kyiv.

With this experience under its belt, WCK set itself a much more ambitious goal: alleviating hunger in the Gaza Strip.

Six months ago, the humanitarian organization undertook a food mission within the Palestinian enclave, managing to distribute more than 40 million meals to the 2.2 million displaced Palestinians within their only remnant of a nation. In March, WCK managed to transport 200 tons of food from the coast of Cyprus to Gaza, which was distributed by its complex network of 60 mobile kitchens within the Strip.

Another shipment left on March 30, this time with a load of 400 tons of food, heading to an area where famine is a nightmare that materializes every day, and that has already claimed the lives of more than 30 people inside the enclave, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

It was at the time of transferring part of this last shipment when Saifeddin Issam Ayad Abutaha, a Palestinian; Lalzawmi Frankcom, Australian; Damian Soból, Polish; Jacob Flickinger, with American and Canadian nationality; John Chapman, James Henderson and Kames Kirby, all British, were hit by an Israeli missile in the town of Deir al Balah, central Gaza.



A view of the destroyed roof of the vehicle where World Central Kitchen (WCK) employees were killed in an Israeli airstrike, according to the NGO, in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, April 2, 2024. REUTERS – Ahmed Zakot

“The Israeli Government must stop this indiscriminate killing. It must stop restricting humanitarian aid, stop killing civilians and aid workers and stop using food as a weapon. No more loss of innocent lives. Peace begins with our humanity shared. It has to start now,” chef José Andrés wrote on his social networks after confirming the death of the workers.

Amid a humanitarian crisis of biblical proportions within Gaza, with at least 50% of the civilian population facing high levels of food insecurity, according to Integrated Phase Classification data, WCK has confirmed that it will suspend its activities in Gaza until new notification.

Israel has not only blocked the entry of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave, a practice denounced by the United Nations as an instrumentalization of precariousness as a weapon of war, but its indiscriminate bombings against the Strip cause the organizations that support the day to day day inside Gaza are forced to cease their activities, leaving millions helpless and at the mercy of Israeli arbitrariness.

With Reuters, EFE and local media