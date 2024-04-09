The NGO World Central Kitchen, founded by Spanish chef José Andrés, announced this Monday that it will raise funds for the relatives of the seven victims who died on April 1, after Israeli forces fatally attacked the convoy in which the volunteers were traveling.

“These heroes paid the ultimate price for their service to humanityleaving behind grieving families who must face the loss of their loved ones while struggling with financial burdens,” reads the campaign promoted by the organization, launched on GoFundMe.

He adds: “Your contribution, no matter how small, will have a significant impact. By coming together as a community, “We help ease their burden during this time of deep pain.”

In its first 16 hours of publication, the account has already raised 74,000 dollars and is approaching its goal of 250,000, as confirmed by La Vanguardia.

Meanwhile, a week after the attack, José Andrés resorted to his influence in Washington and the immense pain he feels over the death of seven aid workers, to The United States asks Israel changes in its military strategy in the Gaza Strip.

When José Andrés speaks, the US listens. He has important connections in political circles: former US President Barack Obama (2009-2017) granted him the Medal of Arts and Humanitiesand earlier this year, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The chef, who is also a US citizen, has a close relationship with President Joe Biden and the two spoke by phone after the tragedy.

After that call, Biden issued one of the strongest statements to date against the Israeli Government, accusing it of “not having done enough to protect humanitarian workers” since the start of the war and said he was “heartbroken” by the death of WCK aid workers in Gaza.

This is not an isolated incident, since since the beginning of the conflict, 196 humanitarian workers have died and more than 33,100 Palestinians have lost their lives.

Even more importantly, José Andrés has asked for a independent investigation into the attack to the WCK convoy and has urged the United States, Australia, Canada, Poland and the United Kingdom, countries of origin of the deceased aid workers, to join this call, although the United States has already refused to do so.

