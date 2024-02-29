Kia EV9 is also among the finalists of the World Car Awards 2024. The 5 and 7-seater electric SUV of the Korean brand has in fact been selected among the cars that will compete for the prestigious title in two categories. EV9 is in fact competing for the World Car Award and for the World Electric Vehicle. This is not the first time for the Asian brand in this competition, with victories in 2020 with Telluride and 2023 with EV6 GT.

The prize

Created in 2003, the World Car Awards are known globally as a point of reference in evaluating the excellence of the automotive sector, rewarding the prerogatives and results achieved. The recognition for Kia EV9, in this year's edition, was decreed by a jury made up of over 100 specialized journalists from all over the world. The final decision will be announced on March 27 during the 2024 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS). Kia EV9 will compete for the 2024 WCA title against BYD Seal, Volvo EX30.

Kia EV9, a living room on wheels

The new Kia EV9 has a design that does not go unnoticed. Thanks to a geometric silhouette but with not too harsh lines, best interpreting the Opposite United philosophy. The lightning bolt optical signature and the luminous imprint of the front reinterpret the Tiger Face seen on the other models in the range in a futuristic key. This electric SUV is based on the Korean group's E-GMP platform, a versatile architecture that allows for a flat bottom to maximize spaces. The length is 5.01 meters while the wheelbase, thanks to the wheels pushed to the edges of the platform with very short overhangs, measures 3.10 metres. It is 1.98 meters wide and 1.755 meters high with rims that can measure from 19 to 21”. The load capacity goes from 333 to 828 liters depending on the configuration, while with the rear seats folded down it can reach 2,300 litres. The Kia EV9 is approved for 7 people, with the possibility of having different seat configurations. The central bench can have three seats, with the third row seats reclining if necessary but also two separate seats that can rotate 180° making the rear part a sort of lounge. The new Kia EV9 has two powertrain versions, one with a single motor with 150 kW (203 HP) and 350 Nm of torque or the all-wheel drive version with dual motors, with a total power of 282.6 kW (385 HP) and 600 Nm of torque. In both cases combined with the powertrain there is a 99.8 kWh battery which guarantees a range of 563 to 505 km respectively on a single charge.