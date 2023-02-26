SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai and Genesis Global Design Center, is the World Car Person of the Year 2023 according to the jury of World Car Awards (WCA), made up of over 100 industry experts and journalists. It is the second consecutive year that Hyundai Motor Group has received this prestigious award. Luc Donckerwolke, President and Chief Creative Officer, was last year’s winner.

This year, WCA recognized SangYup Lee as the creative mind behind some of the most extraordinary and innovative concept and production cars unveiled in 2022, including Hyundai Ioniq 6New Kona and the rolling lab N Vision 74, which conquered the public last summer. Without forgetting that in 2022 WCA awarded the Hyundai Ioniq 5 – of which Lee oversaw the design – with various awards during the New York International Auto Show: World Car of the Year, World Electric Vehicle of the Year and World Car Design of the Year. The judging panel highlighted how Lee’s distinctive design philosophy, vision and leadership were instrumental in shaping Hyundai’s new design approach, as evidenced by the brand’s recent successes. Lee represents the driving force behind the brand and its commitment to creating iconic and emotional designs.

“This award is not recognition of a single individual, but a testament to a collective and shared passion for creativity, encouraged by the dedication of Hyundai leadership who have set high standards for us to achieve”, Lee stated. “It is the unwavering dedication of the many talented people on our team that makes Hyundai Design what it is today. Hyundai’s outstanding leadership presents us with inspiring challenges, and every member of the design team in turn provides invaluable support to achieve successful results. Hyundai is facing many challenges, this is just the beginning. We are convinced that even greater results await us.”

According to WCA, to get the recognition of Person of the Year applicants must have made a significant contribution to the international automotive industry with global repercussions between 1 January and 31 December 2022 (and not limited to one market or region). This contribution may include, for example, a significant brand or company impact, or significant advances in safety, engineering, design and technique or other improvements relevant to consumers.