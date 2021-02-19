A huge thank you to The Academy school community on the tremendous support for the fundraising activities on Thursday 4th February. For World Cancer Day the children came to school in the official colors of the event, blue and orange. The lessons were focussed on how we can help following the theme for this year of ‘I am and I will’.

Together we can all help to support those affected by the illness. We can raise awareness so that work is done in the fight to beat the disease and raise money towards medical research. The children brainstormed fundraising techniques and came up with some very creative ideas. They also talked about how kindness, empathy and practical support can make things easier for families affected by cancer.

Our school counselor and the teachers dealt sensitively with the questions and comments made by the students.

Thank you to The Academy PTA who made a very generous donation of € 250 to the fund. The fabulous amount of 1,835 € was raised to support the local charities Aspanob and Cancer Support Mallorca.