Brand Studio for the Argentine Association of Oncology and Bristol Myers Squibb

When we think of a disease feared throughout the world, cancer undoubtedly comes first. And although it is a global disease, it has a great presence in the region, and especially in our country. According to 2018 statistics from the International Agency for Research on Cancer, Argentina is a country with a medium-high incidence, with more than 125 thousand new cases per year, in patients of both sexes. The most common variants are mom and of prostate, in women and men respectively, cancer colorectal and that of lung. Therefore, and taking into account that there are behavioral and dietary risk factors that influence the evolution of the disease -such as tobacco and alcohol consumption, body mass index, lack of physical activity or reduced intake of fruits and vegetables- all awareness and prevention task is essential.

A cycle of moving stories

Coinciding with World Cancer Day promoted by the World Health Organization (WHO), the International Union Against Cancer (UICC) and the International Cancer Research Center (IARC), from our country, Bristol Myers Squibb together to the Argentine Association of Clinical Oncology (AAOC) present “Living with cancer”. This is a cycle – the second that has been completed – that this year consists of eleven interviews carried out by Facundo Arana in which he talks in depth with eleven patients, relatives and professionals who relate their life experience with the disease. In them, and always starting from personal experience, emphasis is placed on the importance of prevention and containment.

“Living with Cancer is an initiative that makes us proud and reflects our commitment to patients. They are stories that inspire us and encourage us to move forward in our vision of transforming the lives of patients through science ”expressed Juan Ignacio Diddi, General Manager at Bristol Myers Squibb Argentina. “For Bristol Myers Squibb, it is a priority to promote prevention, access to information and work together with all actors in the health system so that patients receive the care and support they need when faced with a cancer diagnosis.”

How to access the meetings

The meetings will be available from February 4 every Thursday through different platforms, such as the website www.vivirconcancer.net and the Spotify and Youtube channels, and have the participation of professionals and researchers such as Dr. Carlos Silva –Head of the Oncology service of the British Hospital and member of the Oncology service of the Austral University Hospital- and Tamara Rudy –Medical Director of Bristol Myers Squibb-, who analyze myths and realities, advances in diagnosis and treatment and the fundamental value of detection, treatment and containment to the patient and their environment in all stages of the disease. Dr. Silva, in addition to updated information, provides a message of hope: “In the last 20 years, progress in oncology has been greater than in the entire history of medicine. Let’s think that half of the patients today or for today are going to be cured and 68% of all those patients are alive 5 years after diagnosis ”.

The testimony of Vicky Viel Temperley, director of the NGO “Where I want to be”, is especially mobilizing and exemplary: she knew how to transform the pain of the loss of her son Santiago to give life to a space of support and accompaniment to families of patients, and now works linking different social actors related to this issue. Another central point of the interview cycle comes from the hand of patients reaching the mass public who have received their diagnoses and relate, in first person, the experiences they have gone through. Among those who collaborate with this fundamental task of dissemination are the actor, director and producer Federico Bal – who was diagnosed with colon cancer – and Juliet Leonetti – a young patient diagnosed with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia who later launched a charity project-, who highlight the importance of the youngest performing preventive controls and act responsibly to achieve early diagnosis and successful treatment. As Federico explains, “For the first time I felt that there was something important to say and it is today that people keep writing to me to thank me for putting the word ‘cancer’ on it because people don’t want to talk much about the name of the disease “.

Also adding her voice is the editor and writer Mercedes Güiraldes, who transformed her experience as a patient with breast cancer and melanoma into a therapeutic and creative exercise, and the artist Lorena Varde, who after arduous treatment can enjoy her life after overcoming your lung cancer diagnosis. Eduardo Luis Bluske, an aeronautical engineer diagnosed with melanoma, the lawyer Claudia López, who is about to be discharged after being treated for lung cancer, also related their experience; the mountain guide Tomás Ceppi, who was surprisingly diagnosed with thyroid cancer when preparing for a challenge in Antarctica and today spreads his experience collaborating with numerous NGOs, and the journalist Irina Sternik. In her case, the thyroid cancer was mobilizing since it affected her voice, her vital tool in the task of communicator and announcer. From his perspective, he also analyzes the space that the disease occupies in the media and works actively to raise awareness in society.