On the occasion of World Cancer Day, health blood oranges return in favor of research. To support the Airc Foundation and the work of its approximately 6,000 researchers – we read in an Airc note – over 10,000 sales points of more than 50 brands are taking part in the “Blood Oranges for Research” initiative. For each package sold from today until February 16, until over one million nets are used up, participating brands will donate 50 cents to the Airc Foundation. To find out where to find them www.arancedellasalute.it/supermercati-aderenti.

February 4 marks the twenty-fourth edition of World Cancer Day promoted by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) and supported by the WHO. On the occasion of this appointment, the Airc Foundation presents its commitment for 2024, with which it confirms itself as the backbone of Italian oncology research. The overall investment – we read in the note – is in fact over 143 million euros for 695 research projects, 93 scholarships, 15 special programs. The contribution includes support for Ifom, the Foundation's Institute of Molecular Oncology and international center of excellence. Around 6 thousand doctors and scientists supported by Airc work in 102 mainly public institutions: university laboratories, hospitals and other research centres. With the allocated funds they will be able to contribute to the advancement of knowledge on the biological mechanisms of cancer and to the study of new methods of prevention, diagnosis and treatment for all types of tumors that are still difficult to cure.

Research is increasingly healing as the data shows: in our country – the note details – around 3.6 million people have overcome a cancer diagnosis, with a 37% increase in survival five years after diagnosis compared to just ten Years ago. However, the incidence is growing: 395,000 new cancer diagnoses (208,000 in men and 187,000 in women) estimated for last year in Italy. In the last three years the increase has been over 18 thousand cases. It is therefore crucial to guarantee continuity of research. (Aiom, Cancer numbers in Italy 2023). The results of numerous studies have demonstrated the effectiveness of healthy habits and behaviors in reducing the risk of cancer. Up to 40% of new cancer cases are potentially preventable or more treatable when modifiable risk factors are addressed. At least some of these can be addressed with individual behaviors, such as not smoking, doing physical activity, choosing a varied and balanced diet, adhering to recommended screening for early diagnosis.