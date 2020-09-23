BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) – In the reform of the asylum and migration policy, the EU Commission is committed to obliging the EU states to accept those in need of protection in exceptional situations. Alternatively, the governments could also help with the deportation of rejected asylum seekers, reported the “Welt” on Tuesday, citing high-ranking EU diplomats. First of all, the solidarity of the other EU countries should be voluntary – at least in certain scenarios. EU circles confirmed this.

The EU Commission therefore describes three scenarios: In the event of a normal development, the EU states can help voluntarily. This initially also applies to the second scenario, when the asylum system comes under pressure – as long as enough contributions are collected. In the event of a crisis, assistance should be mandatory. On Wednesday, the EU Commission wants to present a new proposal for the reform of the asylum migration policy, which has been blocked for years, which the EU states and the European Parliament will then have to negotiate. The EU states have been arguing about the distribution of protection seekers for years.

According to the report, the EU Commission intends to largely adhere to the currently valid Dublin principle, according to which the EU country on whose soil the person seeking protection first entered European soil is usually responsible for an asylum application. In order to deport rejected asylum seekers more quickly, the EU Commission proposes according to the “Welt” an “EU coordinator for returns” who should lead a working group./wim/DP/fba