In it world brain day, the vital importance of this organ for the overall health and well-being of individuals is highlighted. According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), brain diseases are the leading cause of disability worldwide and the second leading cause of mortality, which underscores the importance of understanding their potential, risks and pathologies.

The World Federation of Neurology (WFN) was the entity that promoted the proclamation of the World Brain Day, which is celebrated every July 22. The objective of this initiative is to promote public awareness of the importance of the brain in everyday life and in the functioning of the human body.

The brain is a fascinating organ. and complex that displays various essential functions for our survival and well-being. In its region of the hypothalamus, is the control center that regulates vital functions such as sleep, breathing, pulse, hunger, thirst, body temperature, sexual desire and aggressiveness.

Furthermore, the brain is responsible for human perception, thanks to the five classical senses: sight, hearing, smell, taste and touch. These senses provide constant stimuli from the outside, and the brain processes this information to build our reality. It is interesting to note that the sense of sight consumes most of the brain’s resources, using approximately 30% of the cortex, far exceeding touch (8%) and hearing (3%).

Memory is another essential function of the brain, with an impressive storage capacity. It is estimated that the brain can store several million gigabytes of information, equivalent to billions of books or millions of web pages. However, the ability to forget unnecessary information, a function performed by the prefrontal cortex and the hippocampus, is also crucial.

Every day, the brain is faced with making decisions, from the small ones to the most transcendental ones.. In this process, the prefrontal cortex plays a crucial role, but important decisions should be avoided under heavy stress, as cortisol can lead us to make risky choices. Neuroscience has shown that, in highly relevant matters, it is wiser to let unconscious thought make the decision rather than exhaustively weighing all the options.

Intelligence, another prominent function of the brain, is not determined by the size of the organ. Although elephants have larger brains than humans, the ability to understand and solve problems does not depend solely on brain size.

Finally, the brain controls a wide range of emotions through the limbic system, including wonder, anxiety, joy, sadness, among many others. This complex set of emotions influences our experience and perception of the world.

In it world brain day, it is essential to remember that your care and understanding are essential for a healthy and fulfilling life. Through the promotion of awareness about the importance of the brain, it seeks to promote research and knowledge that allow improving the prevention and treatment of brain diseases, as well as optimizing its functioning for greater individual and collective well-being.