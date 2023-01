How did you feel about the content of this article?

Spanish boxers Joana Postrana and Katy Díaz, during a fight for the Lightweight Championship in Madrid. | Photo: EFE

The World Boxing Council (WBC), the international professional boxing organization, announced last week that it intends to create a separate category in which transgender athletes can compete, without, however, affecting the women’s division.

Mauricio Sulaiman, president of the WBC, revealed the plan in an interview with the British newspaper The Telegraph. “We are doing this for safety and inclusion. We are the leaders in women’s boxing rules – so the dangers of a man fighting a woman will never happen,” she announced. Sulaiman said trans participants who identify as female still carry male physical advantages that can overwhelm and potentially endanger women.

“In boxing, a man fighting a woman should never be accepted, even if there is a gender change,” he said. “We want to go into this with transparency and the right decisions. Changing gender from female to male or male to female will never be allowed to fight a person of a different sex at birth.” Sulaiman informed the British newspaper that the WBC will assess interest in transgender-only events in 2023, for which there would likely be unique rules and regulations.

In the mixed martial arts (MMA) combat sport, which includes techniques beyond the punches allowed in boxing, female fighters are at even greater risk of injury. In a fight in 2014, Fallon Fox, the first MMA fighter to identify as transgender, competed with American fighter Tamikka Brents, which lasted just over two minutes into the fight, until the referee ended the contest.

Brents suffered a fractured skull and was rushed to hospital for a concussion and a broken orbital bone, taking seven staples to her head. “I’ve fought a lot of women and I’ve never felt like I did that night. I’ve never felt so dominated in my life, and I’m a strong woman.”