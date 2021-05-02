2012 Olympic Games champion Yegor Mekhontsev spoke about the expectations from the upcoming fight between boxers Dmitry Kudryashov and Evgeny Romanov.

In his opinion, the upcoming competition will become one of the most interesting events in the history of Russian boxing.

“This is a fight where you don’t know who will win. The bookmakers probably have favorites there, the fans have their favorites, but it’s still not completely clear, even to me. “, – said Mekhontsev.

He also noted that Kudryashov’s career is largely based on professional boxing.

“Dima Kudryashov is a puncher. Only one fight he won on points“, – said the Olympic champion.

The competitive advantage of Romanov, according to Mekhontsev, is the athlete’s serious experience in amateur sports. At the same time, he pointed to the lack of such experience in the enemy of Romanov.

“It’s hard to study at the university when you weren’t going to school: when you weren’t taught spelling, the multiplication table, you weren’t taught to read well, then it’s hard to study at the university. Suppose now that Dima was not in elementary school. And this is his minus, there is no completely amateur career. But Dima has rich professional experience, he has a lot of fights.“, – stressed Mekhontsev.

The athlete named Evgeny Romanov the favorite of the fight.

“Who of them will box better will win. It will be an interesting battle, an interesting wheelhouse, a good wheelhouse. Probably a sea of ​​blood. That is why all this is remarkable “, – concluded Mekhontsev.

On the same day, Russian coach Andrei “Bupas” Ivichuk spoke about the upcoming fight between boxers, saying that both fighters have equal chances to win. Bupas noted that Evgeny Romanov has not yet met such a rival as Dmitry Kudryashov as a professional.

On May 21, the boxers will meet in a duel at the GAZFIGHT tournament in the Khimki basketball center. Kudryashov and Romanov will fight for the world title of the new division according to the WBC version. Athletes will compete in the Bridgerweight weight category, which was named after the hero-boy Bridger Walker, who saved his sister from the dog. The child took the blow on himself, 90 stitches were put on his face. The event organizes the boxing promotion of rapper Basta GAZFIGHT…