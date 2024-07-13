Boxer Andrei Mikhailovich on being born in Russia: I come from an orphanage

Undefeated New Zealand boxer, World Boxing Organization (WBO) middleweight champion Andrei Mikhailovich spoke about his Russian origin. His words are quoted by Stuff.

“I come from a shitty orphanage in the middle of nowhere,” the athlete described his birth. He called his life story crazy, because after the first years of living in an orphanage, he was able to become a professional athlete and win the title of world champion.

Mikhailovich was born in St. Petersburg in 1997 and adopted by a New Zealand family at the age of 18 months. He has had 21 professional boxing fights and won 21 of them.

