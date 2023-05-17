The boxer Yoenlis Hernandezthe only Cuban champion in the recently concluded World Tashkent, Uzbekistan, left the official delegation during the trip back to the island, the local federation reported on Tuesday.

“During his return to his homeland, on a stopover in Panama, the double world champion declined to continue his trip to Havana, which implies his break with the national team,” said the Cuban Boxing Federation (FCB), in a statement sent to local media.

What happened?

The escape of Hernández, who retained in Tashkent the title won two years ago in Belgrade, It is the most sensitive loss recorded by the Tamers squad since the Olympic champion and triple world monarch, andy cruz was expelled in July 2022 from Cuban sports after trying to leave the country illegally.

Cruz managed to finally leave Cuba legally in November 2022 to take on the challenge of getting into the professional ring.

“Hernández’s refusal to return to the island is “serious indiscipline and in those terms we inform the fans,” added the FCB.

Hernández, 25, was the only gold medalist Cuba had in the World Cup, which earned him a congratulations on Twitter from the president Miguel Diaz-Canel for “his second world title”. The event awarded $200,000 to each champion. In addition to becoming a double world monarch,

Hernández archives two victories as a professional since Cuba debuted in those arenas in 2022. “I have grown as an athlete, incorporating more resources and taking advantage of the experience accumulated since I joined the national team,” he declared.

Hernández to local media, after beating Brazilian Wanderlei Pereira in the World Cup final.



In Uzbekistan, the Cuban squad, owner of 41 Olympic titles and 81 world crowns, also won three silver and two bronze medals, a result that dropped it from first place by country to fourth, after Uzbekistan. Kazakhstan and Russia. The serious economic crisis that Cuba is going through has caused a massive exodus in the last three years, mainly of young people.

In high-performance sports, the number of emigrants exceeds one hundred and includes Olympic and world champions such as the wrestler Ismael Borrero, the canoeist Fernando Dayán, the discus thrower yaime perezy the boxer Cruz. (Video: Inter to the Champions League final and this is how madness is experienced in Milan)

National anthem of Cuba 🇨🇺 played in World Championship for 81 st time. Yoenlis Hernández defends his world middleweight title for the second time

I really love ❤️ the tune of Cuba anthem.#Boxing pic.twitter.com/3jVhXb190h — ❤️ 🏸 To Joshi (@Badminton1993) May 14, 2023

AFP