Boxing champion Saul Alvarez calls Dmitry Bivol for rematch

The absolute world boxing champion Saul Alvarez challenged the Russian Dmitry Bivol. This is reported “Championship”.

The Mexican spoke out after defeating Britain’s John Ryder in a May 7 fight. “Everyone knows that we want a rematch with Dmitry Bivol. The same rules, the same conditions, everything is the same. I want it to be like that,” Alvarez said.

On May 7 last year, Bivol was stronger than Alvarez in a fight for the World Boxing Association light heavyweight championship belt. For the Russian, this victory was the 20th in his career.

Bivol has never lost in the professional ring, he has 21 wins. Alvarez has 59 wins, two losses and two draws.