It’s World Book Day! And while we mainly do our work via video games, we’re relatively sure that most of the staff can read. Probably? Actually, maybe best not to ask. Still, we know at least some of them can, as we amassed a whole range of recommendations on what the Eurogamer crew is reading outside of work.

If you’re looking for new reading material and hoping for something superb to bookend your weekends, we’ve got some advice on where to begin. Or head to the page we put together on Jelly Deals for everything you need to know on how to make the most of World Book Day!

Tom Philips: Skyfaring: A Journey with a Pilot I’m now one of those people converted by Chris Donlan into recommending Skyfaring to anyone. Written by veteran British Airways pilot Mark Vanhoenacker, this book offers an experienced, inquisitive and infectiously romantic view of the wonders of flight – and it’s one I frequently find myself dipping back into while stuck at home and on the ground. A couple of years back I was struggling a bit with flying and had a bunch of long-haul trips looming on the horizon. Donlan bought me this book and, while it hasn’t cured me, there really is no arguing with its wide-eyed enthusiasm that describes flying as something extraordinary. There’s a reason people have loved Microsoft Flight Simulator so much over the past year, and why so many are now looking forward to it on consoles. In video games and in the real world, flying provides a literal means of escape, a sense of scale, and for all but the most world-weary of fliers, a child-like sense of wonder. Skyfaring describes all this brilliantly. (Tom Philips)

Matt Reynolds: Boss Fight Books (Spelunky) Boss Fight Books is a series where authors write an entire book about a game they love. The Spelunky entry is unique; penned by the game’s own developer, Derek Yu, it serves as an illuminating deep dive into the game’s development, from its conception as a freeware PC game to a commercial project to Xbox Live Arcade, a burgeoning era for indies making it big on consoles. As one of the games which helped usher in the modern roguelike, learning how a game as multifaceted and beloved as Spelunky came to be is a delight, especially in a book that’s as easy to read as this; one particular highlight is explaining how procedural generation works, using ASCII-like diagrams to show how ‘segments’ flow together. It also offers an insight into the realities of development you rarely hear about – publisher relationships, working in a team, and the vital experience you gain from bringing projects to the finish line – that anyone interested in the process of making games will find fascinating, whether you’ve played Spelunky or not.

Bertie Purchese: BioWare: Stories and Secrets from 25 Years of Game Development This is a big book. A big coffee table book you could clout an intruder with. It’s that way because it’s stuffed with artwork and photographs and design documents from 25 years of game development. There’s a lot we didn’t know in here. There are canceled projects we had no idea about, revealed over multiple pages, and design changes and tidbits about some of our most beloved games. But what really comes through is a sense of personality. A sense that a group of people, not faceless corpo bots, had a simple dream of making great games, and how, through hard work and organized chaos, achieved it.

Lottie Lynn: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: Creating a Champion If you’re a Legend of Zelda fan then Creating a Champion is a great addition to your bookcase. Not only is it filled with concept art for Breath of the Wild, but it gives small insights into pieces of Zelda lore which are only hinted at in-game. Want to learn more about the mysterious ruins in the Faron region or simply know more about the final days before the calamity? Then Creating a Champion has you covered! The book is also packed with information about the game’s development, including exactly interviews with the developers, revealing how one of the best Zelda titles was created.