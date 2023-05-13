A total of 38 institutions from around the world that investigate and protect birds have called on Unesco to declare Doñana an endangered world heritage site, a list in which the reserve is not yet included despite the deterioration caused by extreme drought, the tourism and the massive theft of water that has sunk its aquifer and undermined its biodiversity. Doñana was declared a World Heritage Site in 1994. In a open letterScientists from different countries such as Chile, Germany, Senegal and Sweden have charged against the law proposed by the Andalusian right to increase irrigation in the park surroundings, due to its “anti-scientific and counterproductive nature” and that it generates a “negative impact”. on the reserve aquifer.

Among the signatories that warn against the plans of the PP and Vox, four groups from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the largest environmental organization in the world of which more than 100 countries and 1,200 NGOs are part, stand out. In addition, the British stand out Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, the french institute for wetlands Tour du Valat, international research centers and universities from Belgium, Ghana, Estonia, Sierra Leone or Ireland, among a list that accumulates 21 countries.

“The current proposal to expand irrigated land around Doñana only distracts from the design and execution of the plans necessary for all sectors of the Guadalquivir basin to adapt to a changing climate” that has “ecological and socioeconomic” consequences, it is said. read in the letter. The scientists’ petition launched this Friday coincides with World Migratory Bird Day, to which the United Nations has given the motto Water: sustaining bird life.

Wouter Vansteelant, a researcher at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands who specializes in migratory birds, criticizes: “The law [andaluza] it’s simplistic and nonsensical, it’s time spent on sterile discussion instead of a long-term vision. They must leave populism and develop visions with science. The two things that worry us are that the park is dry, being the key point for migratory birds, and the rice fields, which have been their usual refuge and which we are now going to lose. The proposed law is not viable and we feel the urgency to express our support to colleagues in Spain who have criticized it based on science.

A group of flamingos in Doñana, last October. PACO BRIDGES

To the researchers’ claim, Unesco has responded that it manages its own times and will examine the state of conservation of Doñana next September in its world committee, which will take “any necessary decision, including the possibility of registering the enclave on the list of world heritage in danger”, clarify sources from the organization based in Paris. However, the international scientific alert is yet another front that undermines the green policies attributed to the Andalusian president, Juan Manuel Moreno, who frequently insists that there is a campaign of hoaxes underway and that his plan to provide surface water to Doñana is still ignored by his critics.

Vansteelant stresses that regarding the World Heritage seal for Doñana, Spain has a “right to feel pride”, but also “the responsibility for the poor state” in which it is found. “Migratory birds connect us, and now the international community tells Spain that it must lead the resources to face the situation of impact and drought in the face of climate change,” she criticizes.

Among the birds most affected are the colonies of the Black-tailed Godwit, considered a symbol of the Netherlands, and the European Spoonbill, species in which governments and the European Commission have spent thousands of euros for their protection. GPS monitoring of the Black-tailed Godwit by experts has shown that 60% of its entire population makes a stop in Doñana on its migratory path to sub-Saharan Africa.

Migratory birds usually divide the year into three periods: a few months in central Europe, other months in the Iberian Peninsula and another period in sub-Saharan Africa. Now that Doñana has hardly any water, the birds have opted for the Tagus estuary in Lisbon, l’Albufera in Valencia or the eastern arm of the Guadalquivir, which still preserves certain rice plantations. The situation is critical in the Andalusian reserve and the registered census of 474,830 specimens in the winter of 2021 plummeted last year to only 87,500 waterfowl, according to the Doñana CSIC Biological Station.

Flamingos in the cañada de los pájaros, in La Puebla del Río (Seville), next to Doñana. Jose Manuel Vidal (EFE)

“There is not enough water available to meet the demand [legal] of water for agriculture and tourism, and much less for the expansion of irrigable surface. Even the current legal demand for water is unsustainable due to the drought conditions”, the experts add about the precarious state of the park.

The letter joins the frontal criticism and the threat of million-dollar fines from the European Commission, the warning from the Government that it will take the rule to the Constitutional Court and the complaints from environmentalists and the Doñana CSIC Biological Station, which possesses scientific knowledge of the reserve and has warned against the politicians’ plan.

For the international fund WWF, signatory to the letter, it is “very important” to sound the alarm from outside Spain, “from countries where many birds leave for Doñana and who are concerned that the state of conservation of the park affects them , since they do not find the suitable habitat, neither in the lagoons nor in the rice fields”. Teresa Gil, head of the WWF water program, stresses: “Scientists make a very clear appeal to Unesco and the European Commission to make deep intersectoral changes in the use of water, which is perhaps the great challenge.” For Gil, the drought is uncontrollable by humans, but it is possible to opt for the use of water in a way adapted to climate change. “There is no other option if we want a future for Doñana and the inhabitants of the territory”, she stresses.

In parallel, bird experts demand that the European Commission “use all the means at its disposal to enforce European laws on nature and water, and help affected regions and countries, such as the Guadalquivir basin, to carry out transition to a climate resilient future.

The disappearance of the wetlands has picked up an unusual speed with the extreme drought in the park and last August Doñana dried up completely. Although the situation improved with the rains in December, spring has been disastrous, with very little rainfall and very high temperatures. In parallel, this year only a thousand of the 36,500 hectares of other years will be planted, and the land will not flood because the 1,200 rice businessmen will sell the 40 hectares of water to farms in other provinces of the Guadalquivir basin.

At the moment, despite the frontal opposition that has arisen, the Andalusian Junta (PP) does not give its arm to twist and the law continues its process by way of urgency. Of course, to avoid negative news in this regard, the PP has frozen the bill until after the municipal elections on May 28. The proposed experts will not appear in the Andalusian Parliament nor will a paper be moved to avoid talking about the controversial increase in irrigation for Huelva strawberries.

