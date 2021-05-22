World Biodiversity Day aims to raise awareness about the importance of conserving ecosystems of the planet and It is celebrated every May 22, in accordance with the provisions of the United Nations General Assembly (UN) since 2000.

The reminder objective of this day is “inform and raise awareness among the population and States on issues related to biodiversity”, and the date of May 22 was chosen to coincide with the anniversary of the approval of the Convention on Biological Diversity, signed in 1992.

Biological resources are the pillars that sustain civilizations in material terms since, as they express from the United Nations, “Despite all our technological advances, we are completely dependent on healthy and vibrant ecosystems if we want to have water, food, medicine, clothing, fuel, shelter and energy ”.

Why it is important to conserve ecosystems

Biological diversity is closely associated with cultural diversityAccording to expert analysis, it can be difficult to faithfully respect the conformation of ecosystems due to the constant movement that Human has on the planet.

The consequences of the plague of beavers in Tierra del Fuego, an autochthonous species introduced into the ecosystem.

The loss of this diversity, which is continuously advancing today, threatens all areas but also the health of Humanity, since there is evidence that Losing biodiversity could increase cases of zoonoses, that is, diseases transmitted from animals to humans, as they assure from the UN.

In that context invasive alien species appear as enemies of biodiversity. They are plants, animals or microorganisms that, having been transferred beyond their natural distribution limits, establish themselves and spontaneously advance in the new environments where they are introduced.

These species represent the second cause of the loss of biodiversity on the planet and also have severe impacts on culture, the economy and public health, as warned from the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development of the Nation, in tune with international organizations and scientific research centers.

The fox was taken to Tierra del Fuego to eliminate the plague of rabbits. (EFE)

An ecosystem is a natural construction of thousands of years, with species that coexist in harmony. This balance is damaged by the introduction of “foreigners”, as for example happens in Land of Fire, an Argentine territory that was strongly marked by this phenomenon.

The Patagonian province is home to several invasive species that have an impact on the environment and a consequent loss of associated biodiversity. Some examples are the beaver, the mink, the rabbit and the gray fox..

The Canadian beaver was introduced in the 1940s and had a strong impact, modifying the Fuegian landscape. The mink is a little less obvious, but it strongly competes with the autochthonous fauna on the coast of the sea and rivers of the Island.

The Castile rabbit was a major pest during the 20th century, which has modified the soil structure and damaged the native vegetation, thus causing the destruction of the environment. For its biological control, another species was opportunely introduced, the gray fox., which also became exotic in Tierra del Fuego.

The red-bellied squirrel became a pest in the AMBA.

Similarly, in recent years several regions of the country, including the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires, have seen the appearance of red-bellied squirrels, a species introduced in the early 70’s in the Luján area and brought from Belgium, whose impact is beginning to be felt more and more strongly.

The control and management of these exotic species so harmful to the ecological balance of the region is seen as a pending challenge that must be addressed with the urgency it deserves.

That is why environmental experts assure that the ecosystem cannot be considered as the sum of the species present, but as the result of the interactions between them and of these with the environment. Therefore, biodiversity conservation is an essential element for sustainable development.