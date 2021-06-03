The trend that had been affirming in the last ten years soared in 2020. And for a very clear reason: the coronavirus pandemic. The amount of trips in bike In Buenos Aires city grew 27% last year. The restrictions on transport due to quarantine and the fear of being infected in buses or subways have led more porteños to now travel on two wheels.

The data comes from a report from the City Road Observatory. In 2020 they were held in the streets of Buenos Aires 405,237 daily trips on average; while in 2019 that figure was 316,326

Due to this jump in the use of bicycles, it was also true that most of the houses for the sale and repair of tires have had such a high demand in this time of pandemic, even with rows of people waiting on the sidewalks to be served.

Is that bikes are no longer used as a recreational or sports activity, but in Buenos Aires they became a transport. And this is verified in other data: according to the Observatory’s survey, the number of daily trips on average increases around 8 and 9 in the morning, decreases around noon, and rises again until reaching a peak at 18.

One more argument: based on surveys of cyclists, it was determined that the 66% of people travel by bike to work and 12% to go to study; the rest, for the other activities.

Meanwhile, 44.8% of those who travel by bicycle are between 25 and 34 years old, and in general there are more men than women.

But the bicycles had already been running for a long time. In the last decade, the growth in the use of wheels in Buenos Aires was gradual but constant. According to the report, in 2010 there were 41,552 trips per day through the Macrocenter on average; last year the figure jumped to 102,020.

This increase was supported in part by two policies. On the one hand, the expansion of the cycle path network, whose laying passed in the decade from 36 to 265 kilometers. On the other, to the free Ecobici system, which today exceeds 2.4 million annual trips.

“The bicycle has been gaining space uninterruptedly for more than 10 years. In 2020, the arrival of the pandemic accelerated this process and the bicycle became a safe means that allowed us to move with distance and rediscover our City,” said Juan José Mendez, Secretary of Transportation and Public Works of the City.

On the road safety side, fortunately the increase in the number of bike trips did not mean more victims of accidents but the amount remained stable. Last year 5 cyclists died in crashes in the City, when in 2019 there were 7 and in 2018 there were 3. In total, in Buenos Aires last year 82 people died due to road incidents.

The downside is that they are still a minority who travel by bike with a helmet on appropriately: only 2 in 10, according to the report.

Although it is obvious that the helmet protects, since it is a legal mandate, why do people still not use it? “By our sense of omnipotence, by thinking ‘nothing is going to happen to me’. People are not aware that they can be run over and hurt. In other countries it does not happen. It is a deep cultural problem, because cyclists ride the sidewalks, on the contrary, they do not respect the traffic lights, nothing. There is a lack of awareness, beyond fines or road safety education, “said Fabián Pons, president of the Latin American Road Observatory.