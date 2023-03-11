Phoenix, Arizona.- After overwhelming the Colorado Rockies, 11-1, in their second friendly duel in Phoenix, Arizona, the Mexican National Team led by Benjamín Gol is ready to debut in the World Baseball Classic against its counterpart from Colombia in Chase Field Stadium, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Aztec squad had a strong week of training prior to their arrival on the diamond to begin their participation against the coffee growers within C, where they will also have the United States, Great Britain and Canada teams as rivals.

The Mexican team seeks to start off on the right foot in this contest that began on March 7 but will see the debut of the National Team in a few hours, trying to conquer one of the first two places in the sector to advance to the finals.

It should be remembered that the 2023 World Baseball Classic was scheduled to be held in 2021, however the Covid-19 pandemic situation that hit the world caused the championship to be held this year in four locations, focusing activities in cities in Asia. and United States.

For the first game, Mexico decided that Julio Urías should be the starter against Colombia after his formidable participation with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2022 season, where he was also a CY Young candidate and had the best ERA in the National.

We recommend you read

The Mexican ninth will face the South American ninth this Saturday, March 11 at 1:30 p.m. (Mexico time) 12:30 p.m. (Culiacán time). The transmission of the game will go out on the screens of Imagen Televisión.