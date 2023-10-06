Mustafa Abdel Azim (Dubai)

The World Bank ranked the UAE at the forefront of the fastest growing Gulf economies this year, with an expected growth rate of real gross domestic product of 3.4%, as well as a growth rate of per capita gross product that was the highest among countries in the region, at 3.4%.

In its latest report on economic developments in the Middle East and North Africa region, the World Bank expected the UAE’s real GDP growth to rise to 3.7% next year, 2024.

The report expected that the current account balance in the UAE would rise to 12.4% in 2023 and 11.8% in 2024, and that the UAE would achieve a surplus in the public finance balance by 5.2% in 2023, and by 4.6% in 2024.

According to a World Bank report, the economies of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries are expected to grow by 1% in 2023, as the UAE came at the forefront of the highest-growing countries with a growth rate of 3.4%, followed by Bahrain and Qatar with a growth rate of 2.8%, the Sultanate of Oman with a growth rate of 1.4%, and then Kuwait with a growth rate. A rate of 0.8%, while the growth of the Saudi economy is expected to contract to -0.9% before returning to record the highest expected growth among countries in the region for next year at 4.1%.

The World Bank report estimated that the economies of oil-importing countries will grow by 3.6% in 2023 and 3.4% in 2024, as the economy of the Arab Republic of Egypt is expected to grow by 4.2% by the end of this year, Tunisia by 1.2%, Jordan by 2.6%, and Morocco by 2.8%.

At the level of the Middle East region, the World Bank report expected that the region’s GDP growth would decline to 1.9% in 2023 from 6% in 2022, due to the reduction in oil production, in light of low oil prices, tightening global financial conditions, and high inflation.

The report, entitled: “Achieving Balance… Jobs and Wages in the Middle East and North Africa Region When Crises Occur,” said that the decline in growth in the Middle East and North Africa region this year is expected to be more pronounced in the oil-exporting Gulf Cooperation Council countries. The report expected that real GDP growth in these countries would reach only 1% in 2023, down from 7.3% in 2022, as a result of the decline in oil production, as well as the decline in oil prices. As for developing oil-exporting countries, growth is expected to decline from 4.3% in 2022 to 2.4% in 2023.

For oil-importing countries in the region, global financial conditions and high inflation rates continue to hamper economic activity. The growth rate of these countries is expected to reach 3.6% in 2023, down from its level of 4.9% in 2022. These results indicate the end of “the story of the divergence between the countries of the region, as it became more like two regions.” Since 2022, the oil-exporting countries have been in The region is growing much faster than the importing countries.