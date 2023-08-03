World Bank suspends funds to Niger, except for private programs

The World Bank, in connection with the coup in Niger, announced the suspension of the allocation of funds to the African country for all operations, with the exception of programs in the private sector. This is reported TASS with reference to the statement of the organization.

The bank said it was “concerned about attempts to overthrow the democratically elected government of Niger.” In response, the World Bank withdrew funds from all operations until further notice, except for private sector partnerships, “which will proceed with caution,” the World Bank said.

On the night of July 27, the Niger military announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazum and the transfer of power to the National Council for the Salvation of the Motherland, as well as the closure of borders, the suspension of the constitution and the ban on the activities of any political parties. The European Union in connection with the rebellion has suspended financial support for the country.