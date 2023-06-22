Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

06/22/2023 – 7:10 am

Share



US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that the World Bank should add disaster clauses to debt agreements for low-income countries. She also said she hopes to see reforms across all multilateral development banks, as well as improvements in their financing capacity to deal with global challenges.

“We would like the World Bank to offer borrowers the option to add climate-resilient debt clauses into their loan agreements. These clauses would help alleviate pressures on countries in the event of a natural disaster,” Yellen said during a press conference at the Summit for a New Global Financing Compact in Paris.

The Treasury secretary also said the World Bank should develop a framework and principles for the targeted use of concessional resources, so that “financing to address global challenges is deployed where it will have the greatest impact.” She even suggested the creation of a mechanism for allocating additional resources to countries seeking funding to address these problems.

According to Yellen, the three priorities for the United States to address at the summit are: the evolution of multilateral development banks along with the expansion of quality financing; the promotion of macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability; and the mobilization of public and private capital for major challenges.























