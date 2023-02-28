He world Bank estimated, preliminarily, at 34,200 million dollars, about 32,249 million euros, the losses caused by the earthquakes that struck Turkey on February 6.

According to the magazine Forbesthe economic costs left by the tragedy “equivalent to 4% of Turkey’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in 2021”.

The World Bank, according to what was reported by the aforementioned media, pointed out that “the reconstruction costs will be much higher than that figure, possibly even double. Similarly, lost profits from damaged infrastructure and buildings will increase losses.”

53 percent of the damage left by the earthquake is in residential buildings

It should be remembered that the earthquake at the beginning of this month left 41,000 people dead. In addition, about 1.25 million people lost their homes.

The international organization also calculates that “53 percent of the damage left by the earthquake is in residential buildings, 28 percent in non-residential buildings, many of which are schools or health centers, and the remaining 19 percent are transportation, water, or electrical infrastructures.”

As explained by the World Bank, the earthquake and its aftershocks devastated the poorest regions of Turkey. where 1.7 million Syrian refugees lived.

The Vice President of the World Bank for Europe and Central Asia, Anna Bjerde, quoted by Forbes, highlighted that “it is moving to see the mobilization of the international community to help in the rescue efforts. The World Bank immediately provided its financial resources and expertise to help rebuild Turkey.”

And it is that the international organization mobilized 1,780 million dollars, some 1,680 million euros, in the first days of the emergency.

