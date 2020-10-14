According to’Washington institution, this could make it possible to vaccinate “up to a billion people”.

The race for Covid-19 vaccines is accelerating. And the World Bank announced, Tuesday, October 13, the approval of a 12 billion dollars (10.2 billion euros) aid plan to guarantee developing countries rapid access to vaccines when they are available. available.

The Washington institution specifies in a press release that this envelope will be used to “finance the purchase and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, tests and treatments for their citizens”. According to her, this could help to vaccinate “up to a billion people”.

The announcement, made on the sidelines of the fall meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, comes as two clinical trials were suspended in 24 hours: those of Johnson & Johnson and Eli Lilly.

The World Bank intends, with this announcement, to send “a signal to the research and pharmaceutical industry that citizens in developing countries must also have access to safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines”. It will also provide technical support to prepare countries for large-scale vaccine deployment, in coordination with international partners.

“Access to safe and effective vaccines and strengthened distribution systems is essential to alter the course of the pandemic and help countries facing catastrophic economic and fiscal impact move towards resilient recovery.”, insisted David Malpass, the president of the World Bank quoted in the press release.