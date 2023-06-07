For 2024, the international organization reduced the growth projections for the Brazilian economy from 2% to 1.4%

O world Bank raised the GDP growth forecast (Gross Domestic Product) in Brazil from 0.8% to 1.2% in 2023. The projection is contained in the Global Economic Perspectives report, released on Tuesday (June 6, 2023). Here’s the full (910 KB).

Despite the improvement in 2023, the World Bank reduced, from 2% to 1.4%, the growth projections for the Brazilian economy in 2024, in comparison with the previous report, released in January. For 2025, the multilateral organization estimated an expansion of 2.4%.

With two editions per year, the report lists the World Bank’s estimates for the performance of economies around the world. According to the organization, despite the improvement in some Latin American countries, economic growth this year will be sustained mainly by exports, in a scenario of difficulties caused by persistently high domestic inflation and interest rate hikes.

Read more about the World Bank projections:

For the global economy, the international organization raised the growth estimate from 1.7% to 2.1%. According to the World Bank, the United States and other major powers are proving to be resilient in the face of increases in basic interest rates by central banks.

Even with the improvement, the World Bank estimate represents a slowdown compared to 2022, when the global economy grew by 3.1%. For 2024, the report lowered the growth forecast from 2.7% to 2.4%. According to the international organization, high interest rates will have an effect next year, through a drop in commercial and residential investment.

With information from Brazil Agency.