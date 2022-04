The World Bank released a report this Sunday (10) that points out that Ukraine’s GDP is expected to shrink by 45.1% in 2022 due to the effects of the invasion launched by Russia at the end of February. On the other hand, the aggressor country is also expected to suffer a major downturn due to sanctions imposed by the West and allies.

The report indicates that the results of the Ukrainian economy will depend on the duration and intensity of the war, but that issues such as mass emigration and destruction of infrastructure “are expected to reverberate beyond the short-term collapse in domestic demand and exports”, “with destruction of capacity”. production, damage to arable land and a lower supply of labor – especially if refugees are slow to return or choose to live permanently outside Ukraine.”

In the case of Russia, the estimated contraction for 2022 is 11.2%, as sanctions applied to the country “triggered trade, financial and confidence shocks”.

The World Bank also projected effects on the global economy as a whole. “A protracted conflict [na Ucrânia] will likely further increase political uncertainty, magnify existing tensions in global supply chains and fragment global trade and investment networks.”