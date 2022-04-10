The World Bank projects that Russia’s economy will contract by 11.2% in 2022 and that of Ukraine will shrink by 45.1%.

In a report on Europe and Central Asia published on Sunday, the entity notes that the magnitude of the Ukrainian contraction can be different, depending on the intensity and duration of the war.

The World Bank highlights the “unprecedented sanctions” weighing on the Russian economy. He notes that the war and sanctions affect economies around the world, with emerging countries in Europe and Central Asia the most affected.

In the entire region of Europe and Central Asia, the institution projects a contraction of 4.1%, when before the war it had calculated growth of 3.0%.

For the World Bank, Ukraine needs “massive financial support” to deal with the current situation. The war adds to growing concerns about a global economic slowdown, rising inflation and indebtedness, as well as a jump in poverty levels, according to the institution.

In addition to the two countries mentioned, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova and Tajikistan are expected to experience recession this year. The World Bank recalls that Russia and Ukraine account for about 40% of wheat imports in the region, a share that rises to 75% or more in Central Asia and the South Caucasus. Russia is still a major recipient of exports to many countries.

The World Bank also cites, in a statement, measures to support Ukrainians, such as an emergency package of US$ 925 million already approved.

The amount is part of a total $3 billion package that the World Bank says it is preparing for Ukraine in the coming months, also saying it is looking for ways to help refugees from the conflict. “The invasion has already caused the biggest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II,” he says.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat