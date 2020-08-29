D.he Nigerian President expressed his delight. The Pakistani Prime Minister as well. And in China, the state-controlled media rejoiced when the World Bank’s latest doing business report was published in October last year.

It measures how difficult it is to set up and run a company in a country. Over the past few years this ranking has become so important that many governments have made it a top priority to climb to the top. Because that apparently promised investments from abroad and economic advancement, but above all political splendor.

Many succeeded in doing this in an astonishing way – and they publicly accented themselves for it. But now it turns out: Apparently there was a lot of manipulation, many of the alleged improvements only took place on paper.

The World Bank is now pulling the emergency brake and is postponing the publication of the new report, which would have been due in a month, for the time being. Its meaning is now doubtful anyway.

Suddenly, China overtook France

The ranking list has been created for 17 years. In 190 countries it is measured how easy or difficult it is to get a loan, for example, how complex the tax returns are, how many visits to the authorities are necessary to obtain a building permit or how long it takes to get a power connection. All of this is brought together in an index – and there have been astonishing changes in this over the past few years.

According to the index, for example, it was still quite time-consuming and difficult for companies to do business in China in 2015, about as complicated as in Namibia or Paraguay, which were on a similar level in the ranking. Unclear responsibilities, complicated procedures, slow bureaucracy – all of this held up.

also read

But within five years the bureaucracy of the People’s Republic has supposedly completely renewed itself and the processes radically accelerated. Last year, the communist dictatorship was even ahead of France and just behind Japan and Germany in the report.

Germany, on the other hand, has slipped from 14th to 22nd place since 2015, but countries like Mauritius, the United Arab Emirates and Thailand surprisingly overtook the Federal Republic.

Source: WORLD infographic

That made many puzzled, because even if there has often been considerable progress in these countries and Germany’s bureaucracy is tiringly slow in many places – is Mauritius really much better?

Now the World Bank wants to improve

Even more astonishing were the alleged advances in countries like Russia, Azerbaijan, Kenya or Uzbekistan, which improved by up to 80 places within five years. Or India: Since 2015, the subcontinent has moved up from 132nd to 63rd and could perhaps even make it into the top 50 this year – that was once a goal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

But nothing will come of it at first. Because in a statement the World Bank stated that the continuation of the report has been suspended because of “irregularities in the data.” The internal audit department has been asked to review the data collection processes, it said.

“We will act on the basis of the results and retrospectively correct the data for the countries most affected by the irregularities.”

According to unofficial information, the focus is on four countries: China, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Initially, only the data for the reports that were published last year and 2017 were targeted. However, all reports from the past five years should be checked.

also read Unprecedented bailout policy

In 2019, Saudi Arabia in particular made an astonishing leap, from 92nd place to 62nd place, while China also improved again, from 46th to 31st place. Azerbaijan has climbed from 80th place to 34th place since 2015, while the United Arab Emirates have moved up six places to 16th place in five years.

The problem of tampering is not new

Last year, doubts had arisen about some of the results, especially the Chinese data. But the country’s propaganda shot against it sharply, for example in a comment by the state organ “Global Times”.

The attacks by the West on China’s business climate are politically driven. “China can refute the malicious criticism, but it shouldn’t necessarily waste too much time taking action against it,” it said.

Paul Romer, the former chief economist of the World Bank, criticized in 2018 that the index was susceptible to manipulation. Specifically, he mentioned the example of Chile, whose rank had fluctuated extremely in the previous years. Ultimately, however, Romer had to take his hat off because of the resulting controversy.

also read

At the time, he pointed out in particular that the World Bank had repeatedly changed the methodology for calculating the index over the past few years, new criteria had always been added, and the changes in the ranking were often based solely on these new criteria.

With the old standards, however, there was often no change at all. In other words, the amazing rise of some nations would have less to do with improved business conditions than with a change in the calculation of the index.

The index is not always meaningful for success

In addition, the index was always criticized. “The World Bank has succeeded in shaping the global regulatory environment, although the bank has no explicit mandate for regulatory policy,” said economists at Cambridge University last year in a study firmly.

The lever for this is the Doing Business Index due to the enormous attention it has gained over the years. As a result, he directs regulation in many countries – “despite questions about the accuracy of the index”.

also read

But there are also countries that do not seem to pay much attention to the index and yet are extremely successful in attracting foreign investors. The best example of this is Ethiopia. For years, the country has been falling further behind in the doing business report.

In 2012 it still landed at 111th place, up to the last edition for the time being it had slipped to 159th place. However, at the same time, foreign direct investment in the country increased more than twelve-fold between 2012 and 2018 (more recent figures are not available), rising from $ 278 million to $ 3.36 billion, according to the World Bank. Obviously, that doesn’t fit with the supposedly deteriorating investment environment.

also read

So is the index actually useless? Ultimately, this is the argument of the scientists Sabyasachi Kar, Lant Pritchett, Spandan Roy and Kunal Sen, who met in July 2019 in a study at Manchester University accepted the question of how realistic its results are.

They show that the alleged improvements in many countries are completely unimportant in reality because the legal requirements that the index measures are not at all the decisive point in most emerging and developing countries.

The index cannot depict corruption

Rather, most of the companies there interact with the state through informal channels, through personal connections or through bribes. “Our study shows that for most companies in most developing countries around the world, the regulatory process that we can document takes significantly less time than the rules set out,” they write.

For example, in many countries the Doing Business Index would indicate that it takes six months or more to get a building permit. In fact, the majority of companies give a duration of less than 15 days. But you have to let your connections play. However, this is not recorded by the index. This only covers the legal regulations.

also read

These often have little to do with reality. If, for example, the law in Sudan provides for 270 days for official approval, but the company receives this after an average of five days and a legal reform now shortens the duration to 190 days, that is an enormous step forward on paper, and therefore also for them Position of the country in the Doing Business Index.

The government can be praised for its alleged successes. But this is completely useless for reality. Much more important than the formal fulfillment of the index criteria is therefore the establishment of a functioning state, for example also free from corruption. But the index does not measure that.

Ultimately, however, the companies that invest in such countries obviously also know this. “The World Bank’s Doing Business Report is one of many indicators for assessing the overall economic situation,” says Nigar Bayramli, Deputy Managing Director of the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce Abroad. “It certainly serves as a guide, but is not decisive for investment decisions by German companies.”

also read

This is also confirmed by Dalia Samra-Rohte from the AHK in Saudi Arabia. Rankings often only provide information about the general framework conditions in the country, she says. However, German companies in particular usually invest in niche areas that often have specific framework conditions. “For the concrete investment decisions of companies, special feasibility studies, long-term business relationships, personal contacts and thus existing experience are more decisive.”