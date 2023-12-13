Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 13/12/2023 – 14:52

New report on international debt from the World Bank shows that monetary tightening has intensified debt vulnerabilities across developing countries, with 18 sovereign bond defaults across 10 nations in the past three years, higher than the number recorded in any of the previous two decades.

The report indicates that developing countries spent a record amount of 443.5 billion to service their external public debt and public guarantee in 2022, which “displaced scarce resources from critical needs such as health, education and the environment”.

Around 60% of low-income countries are at high risk of over-indebtedness or are already in it, indicates the World Bank.

The document also analyzes that interest payments consume an increasing share of low-income countries' exports and that more than a third of their external debt involves variable interest rates that can “suddenly rise”. “The stronger US dollar is compounding difficulties, making it even more expensive for countries to make payments.”

The World Bank also warns that, in 2022, new external loan commitments to public entities and with public guarantee in these countries fell 23% compared to 2021, to US$371 billion – the lowest level in a decade. “Private lenders held back in most developing countries, receiving $185 billion more in capital repayments than they put out in loans,” the first time since 2015 that private lenders received more funds than they put into developing countries .