The World Bank (WB) said they are concerned about the situation in Myanmar, where a military coup took place the day before, the agency reports. Reuters…

The organization stressed that they are concerned about the safety of the population of Myanmar, among which there are employees and partners of the World Bank. They recalled that communication channels within the state and with the rest of the world were cut off.

The World Bank added that for the past 10 years, it has been a partner to Myanmar and has supported the country in its pursuit of democracy, sustainable development and social inclusion.

“We remain committed to these goals,” the WB said.

On Monday, February 1, during a morning raid, Myanmar leader Vin Myin and members of the ruling party were detained by unknown persons. The military declared a state of emergency for one year. Vice President Mint Shwe has been appointed interim head of state.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry, commenting on this situation, said that they hope for a peaceful settlement.