According to a World Bank report, long-term school closures due to Kovid-19 could cause India to lose more than $ 40 billion. Apart from this, the damage to studies is different. The report said that in the current situation, the closure of schools in the South Asian region could result in a loss of US $ 62 billion 200 million and if the situation remains more hopeless, the loss could reach US $ 88 billion. The report says that India may have to suffer more losses in this area. All countries will lose a significant portion of their gross domestic product (GDP).This report, called informality and Kovid-19 in South Asia, claims that the South Asia region is going to be in the worst phase of economic dysfunction in 2020 due to the devastating impact of Kovid-19 on economies. “Temporary school closures in South Asian countries are affecting students badly,” the report said. 39 million 1 million students of primary and secondary schools in these countries are away from schools, which will make efforts to deal with the crisis of education more difficult.

Many countries took important steps

According to the report, ‘many countries have taken a lot of steps to reduce the effects of school closures, but it is very difficult to teach children through digital mediums. The World Bank report says that 55 lakh children can leave school due to the epidemic. This will cause a significant loss of education, due to which there will be a lifelong impact on the efficiency of a generation of students. “Schools in most countries were closed in March and schools are being opened or opened in some countries only,” the report said. The children have been away from schools for almost five months. Staying away from schools for a long time means that they will not only quit studying, but they will also forget what they have studied.

There is a possibility of loss of US $ 62 billion 200 million in South Asia

According to the report, ‘These estimates have been made on the basis of the information we have received about the schools at the moment and the damage caused by falling levels of education due to the epidemic. By multiplying the number of all children in South Asia, it is known that in the current situation due to the closure of the school, there can be a loss of 62 billion US $ 200 million in this area. If the situation is more disappointing, then this loss could reach US $ 88 billion.

India will suffer the most losses

The report says, ‘India will suffer most of the losses in this area. All countries will have to lose a significant part of their GDP. It should be understood that governments of South Asian countries spend only US $ 40 billion annually on primary and secondary education. The economic loss due to the closure of schools will be more than what these countries are currently spending on education. ”Worldwide more than 37 million people have been found infected with the corona virus. Of these, more than 10.5 lakh people have died.

The school is closed from March 16 in the country

On March 16, schools and colleges were ordered to be closed nationwide for the prevention of corona virus infection. The nationwide lockdown was announced by the central government on 25 March. Although many restrictions have been relaxed in a phased manner since June 8 under ‘unlock’, educational institutions are still closed. However, as per the latest ‘unlock’ guidelines, schools, colleges and other educational institutions outside Kovid-19-ruled areas can be re-opened from October 15. The final decision on reopening the institutions has been left to the states and union territories.