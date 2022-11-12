Chad confirmed on Friday that it had reached a debt agreement with Swiss commodities company Glencore and other creditors, but sources said the agreement would not reduce the level of the overall debt.

“This is a problem they are facing in the long run. The challenge is that the agreement they have reached with the creditors does not reduce the debt … there is no decrease in the net present value,” Malpass said.

Malpass added that he supports debt treatment reached under the Common Framework, a mechanism established by the Group of Twenty to help poor countries cope with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, including effective debt reductions.

Chad was the first country to request debt treatment under this framework and the first country to reach an agreement with creditors.