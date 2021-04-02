The hashtag # World_Day_Association was issued on the social networking site “Twitter” today, on the occasion of World Autism Day, which was designated the second of April of each year to celebrate it.

Mugroden used the hashtag to express their support and love for those with autism, correct the perceptions that many of them are still mistaken about the disease and those affected by it, and call for strengthening their role in society and supporting them to reach all their rights.

Tweeters expressed their love and support for people with autism, indicating that they are in great need of support, love and inclusion from all members of society. One of them said: “We love them because they deserve all love, and it is their right to include them in society and contribute to building a better future for them. On the occasion of World Autism Day, we love that we love them because they deserve all love. We remind you of the importance of caring for autistic children, developing their capabilities and developing their skills.

Another said: “Let us be with them and support them .. Children of autism are energy, ability and great minds.”

He also returned to the autistic patients after them, and one of the tweets said: “Every year, children with autism are safe, contained and accepted.”

Tweeters called for creating a supportive environment for people with autism and solidarity with them and accepting their differences, so one of them said: “April 2 # World_And_of_Android Day, on this day every year we must always focus on our role towards people with autism spectrum disorder and awareness of the disorder and its indicators .. On World Autism Day we call Everyone to accept the difference and to understand the special world of people with autism. “

Another said: “Today is the # International Day for Autism! Let us show solidarity with people with autism by creating a supportive and inclusive environment for them.”

For their part, the tweeters thanked every mother and father who have children with autism, for their efforts to care for them, take care of them, and support them to integrate into society. One of the tweets said: “We thank every mother and father who helped their children, and they face difficulties in coping or providing basic services to their children, and they are still They will continue and strive to make their child grow up and integrate into society naturally. “

Another said: “Every day, every mother and father of an autistic child, they are the heroes of the story, and they are the bond and the dahr, every day, and you are the whole world.”

Tweeters also thanked the specialists who work hard and honestly to educate people with autism, indicating that they are the source of hope for them, and one of them said: “On World Autism Day, we deeply thank the wonderful specialists who worked with effort, honesty and sincerity, who are dedicated to carrying the trust that God has placed in their hands, in their profession as specialists. Autism sessions, challenging the turmoil, supporting the family and enduring their turmoil, supporting them … so thank them from the heart. ”

Another said, “Every day, every rehabilitation specialist is a father, mother, teacher and hope.”

In a related context, Twitterers worked to correct some misconceptions about autism, so one of them said: “Autism is not a disease associated with medical treatment, but rather a disorder in growth, behavior and social communication that needs rehabilitation to develop these skills and increase independence.”





