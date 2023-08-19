Budapest – The first long session of the World Cup, delayed by the storm that hit Budapest, ends with a smile from Ludovica Cavalli: the Genoese manages to put her feet in the semifinals of the 1500m (today), sixth in 4’03″81not far from personal, showing a courage that borders on irrationality and often ending up trying to comeback between the second and third lane: “I understood that there was a risk and I did it. I’ll try to take better care of the tactical aspect for the semifinal that awaits me. For me, a round that looks like a final.”

Ludovica, coached by Stefano Baldini, reaches Gaia Sabbatini who contrary to habit runs with good discipline, fourth in the heat which is a stretch of legs for Faith Kipyegon. Before the excluded, the third blue Sinta Vissa. The tireless Dutchman with Ethiopian roots also lands in the semifinals, Sifan Hassan, who, like at the Tokyo Olympics, has chosen to take to the track in 5,000m and 10,000m as well. Sifan won the London marathon in his debut in April. Stakanov was an amateur..

Today Larissa Iapichino, who was unaware that mamma Fiona had obtained the Italian record right here 25 years ago, is now attacking the podium in a long-distance final under the banner of a balance that could be broken by the new maturity shown by the 21-year-old Anglo-Florentine . Larissa immediately places the 6.73 which will prove to be decisive, she replies with 6.51 and immediately after she prefers to give up the third jump. The best measurement is by the American Tara Davis, 6.87, in front of the surprising 6.84 by Marthe Koala, from Burina Faso, as well as Fabrice Zangoo, favorite of the triple jump. Outside the Ukrainian Maryna Beck-Romanchiuk, in the last period more interested in the triple, and the American Brooks, close to 7 meters in the London Diamond.

The first title is from Spain, at the end of a 20km march that starts two hours late due to the rain, thunder and lightning that spill over Heroes’ Square. Race launched on crazy rhythms by the Japanese Koki Ikeda which immediately causes a fraying of the group: Massimo Stano, Olympic champion of the distance, ends immediately detached. Try Francesco Fortunato to keep, but at a due and increasing distance. Ikeda finishes the charge around the 15th km and the wide step of the Spanish Alvaro Martin gets the better of the short frequencies of the Japanese who ends up in crisis. Stano raises the white flag (“I have five days to fight over the 35 km”), Martin, European champion, continues in the action and finishes in 1h17’32 and the Swede Perseus Karlstrom adds another noble placement by taming the questionable action of the Brazilian Caio Bonfim. Fortunato is 11th in 1h19’01”: ahead of the Apulian, six athletes hit national records and eight personal records in one of the fastest races in history.

In qualifying Leonardo Fabbri saves himself at the last gasp, twelfth with 20.74. Zane Weir is second with 21.82, behind the resurrected and cubic Brazilian Darlan Romani who invents a formidable blow at 22.37. For Ryan Crouser, 21.48, one of the worst measurements in his personal history. He seems to feel debilitated.

Red disc in the batteries of the 3000 for the twins Ala and Osama Zoghlami, dull and colourless. Same fate for the mixed 4×400. Terrible Lorenzo Benati, 47” in the opening fraction, and so Ayomide Folorunso’s sub 51” is of little use.

Only the most avid voyeurs notice the formidable 81.18 del Canadian hammer striker Ethan Katzberg, a 21-year-old with a mustache and shoulder-length hair. Today he is ready to battle the Poles Nowicki and Fajdek, the Ukrainian Kokhan and the Hungarian Halasz, one of the few home stars.