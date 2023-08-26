Rome – Silver medal at the Budapest World Championships for Italy’s 4X100. The United States wins, third place for Jamaica. Roberto Rigali, Marcell Jacobs, Lorenzo Patta and Filippo Tortu they ran in 37″62, the second Italian performance ever. For the American Noah Lyles it is the third gold in this World Championship.

Instead they arrived fourth the blue Zaynab Dosso, Dalia Kaddari, Anna Bongiorni and Alessia Pavese in the tender won, also in this case, by the USA. Silver for Jamaica and bronze for Great Britain. Italy recorded a time of 42”49, the best result achieved by the Italian women’s 4x100m relay at the World Championships.