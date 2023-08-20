Et could have been an evening in Oranje. Sifan Hassan and Femke Bol, the outstanding runners from the Netherlands, had the gold medals within reach on the first evening of the World Athletics Championships. One wanted to win the first of three titles she was aiming for in Budapest over 10,000 meters and stormed towards the finish line as the leader in a long sprint.

The other was about to win the Dutch 4x400m mixed relay, also first, and well on her way to setting a world record in the young discipline. But the supposed drumbeats became a double whammy. Both runners fell: the Netherlands in the deep.