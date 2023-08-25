Genoa – The last one capable of hitting the 100-200 double was Usain Bolt, in 2015, and it was the fourth time. Now it’s time for Noah Lyles who continues to say “he is almost certain to break Bolt’s world record”. He doesn’t knock him down: without a draft to push him, Noah draws a good curve and above all a violent straight line: 19”52, 37th time under 20”. It’s his third world title, but his face is not happy. She wanted more. Lyles is 26 years old, a veteran in front of those who conquer the other medals: Erriyon Knighton, 19″75, is 19, Letsile Tebogo, 19″81, has just turned 20. Zharnel Hughes, 20″02, is first of the Europeans and Mennea’s record is safe.

Shericka Jackson, 21″41, a breath away from Florence Griffith with no wind that pushes her towards history. The Jamaican, 29 years old, had dominated last year in Eugene in 21”45. Now even better, with a deep margin on those who don’t even try to undermine her: the beautiful Gabby Thomas, a Harvard graduate, is four tenths round, 21″81 and ShaCarry Richardson, starting from the ninth lane, that of her success on the 100, joyfully welcomes the third place in 21”92.

The blue relay returns to breathe the air of Tokyo: in the final with the best time, 37”65, second time ever, 15 cents from that golden time, the best world time of the year. The great mystery, the composition of the blue 4×100, is revealed after the last warm-up, when the semi-final is just a hand away. Brand new quartet: Rigali, Jacobs, Patta, Tortu. But the last formation that appears in the graphics presents Ceccarelli and not Jacobs. The alarm goes off: Marcell runs.

And two years after his last appearance in the relay, he runs strong handing the baton to Patta: the Sardinian changes curve (the second, not the usual first) but what he can offer is always top quality. Change with Tortu, Italy in the lead. AND Filippo is not the faded one of the batteries of the 200: Akane Simbine, a 9”84 South African, tries to threaten him inside. Tortu, avenger from the final straight, keeps him at bay and closes with a dive that resembles that of the Olympic gold medal. The United States, 37″67, two cents more than the Azzurri, today will replace the last two players with Bednarek and Lyles; Jamaica 37″67, Japan 37″68 and South Africa 37″72 used the starters. Great Britain, 38”01, will recover Hughes. “This time is not enough – says Filippo – a battle awaits us”.

Less than half an hour later, the girls conquer the final with an Italian record stunning, 42”14, 57 cents of progress on the old limit, an abyss. And the fourth time among the finalists. The Pisan doctor Anna Bongiorni is the captain of Zaynab Dosso, Dalia Kaddari, Alessia Pavese. “A highway is opening for something big,” announces Anna.

An unrecognizable Yulimar Rojas argues with her infinite legs: at the beginning of the last round she is eighth, for her an insignificant 14.33, behind the blue Darya Derkach, 14.36, which will finish eighth. Backs to the wall, the Venezuelan invents three rebounds at 15.08, overtaking the Ukrainian Maryna Beck-Romanchuk who led from the start with 15.00. For Yulimar fourth title, with the thrill. The last throw is also decisive in the javelin throw: Haruka Kitaguchi, a Japanese of unusual size, hits 66.73, denying South America a historic evening: the Colombian Flor Denis Hurtado in the lead throughout the match with 65.47.

After the first day of the decathlon, leads the German giant Leo Neugebauer (8.00 in length 17.04 in weight) at the end of a day marked by illustrious abandonments. The French Mayer world record holder, the German Kaul European champion. Neugebauer, a student in Texas, class of 2000, 2.00 meters for almost a quintal, leads with 4,640 points, ahead of the Canadians Lapage and Warner, separated by 30 and 62 points.

Sabato2 the auction (a year ago in Eugene Armand Duplantis closed the curtain by jumping 6.21) and the 5000m with Faith Kipyegon chasing the pairing with the 1500m. Claudio Stecchi on the platform and Nadia Battocletti on the track.