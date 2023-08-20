Budapest – In the final by chance or by miracle, twelfth among the twelve admitted, with a routine jump, 20.74. And then, in the third round, the launch that awaited him, that awaited his coach Paolo Dal Soglio: “certain figures were very eloquent but I preferred to keep them to myself”. Leonardo Fabbri, 23 years old, born on the same day, April 19, as his countryman’s Genius, shoots the seven and a quarter kilos, the sixteen English pounds, where he had never arrived; 10.34pm, 35 cm of progress, first time beyond the promontory that he had glimpsed and from which he had been rejected, second blue ever after Alessandro Andrei, ex-world record holder with 22.91, Florentine from Scandicci, Leonardo is from Bagno a Ripoli. Andrei, second at the World Championships in Rome 1987. And now, Locksmiths, same medalbeaten only by Ryan Crouser who on the last throw goes to pinch the world record: 23.51 against 23.56 in May, obviously in the hands of the giant from Oregon, double Olympic champion, double world champion.

Mid-race: Ryan Crouser leads who will also have some circulation problems but opens with 22.63 and rises to 22.98, championship record. Locksmiths, 2.00 for 120, big purple fanrejoices, runs to embrace Zane Weir who after 21.82 in qualifying (second measure) falls into a dark interlude: 19.99, almost two meters less.

Joe Kovacs, who looks like a big mortar and who feels at home due to his Magyar roots, lengthens to 22.12, New Zealander Tom Walsh, purebred competitor, rises to 22.05. Leonardo invents a parable that also gives Crouser some chills: a zero by eye of 22.80. The American’s response is a divine blow.

Two falls deprive the Netherlands of as many victories. Dramatic epilogue of the 10,000: when, on the final straight, Gudat Tsegay joins her, Sifan Hassan starts waving his arms, giving the Ethiopian from Tigrè two elbows. The Dutchman with Ethiopian roots, a workaholic, a frequenter of all distances and a great collector of medals, overbalanced and fell at the final 30 meters, paving the way for the Ethiopian hat-trick, completed by Gidey and Taye. Sifan gets up, finishes eleventh and runs to embrace Tsegay who has abandoned the 1500m to seek glory over long distances.

Ten minutes later, in the final of the mixed 4×400, the fraction of Femke Bol seems a formality, but the American Alexis Holmes reduces the disadvantage, chases the orange and overcomes it in the last meters. Femke loses her decontraction and also the cane. Holland not classifiedUSA with world record, 3’08”80.

For a long moment the feeling is that Marcell Jacobs does not pass the batteries. Then the order of arrival of the sixth preliminary round appears on the scoreboard: third in 10”15, best time of the season19th among the 25 who conquered the second round.

And so the curtain is torn and, seventy days after the modest performance in Paris (seventh in 10”21) Jacobs reappears, almost at the back of the stage, eighth lane. Discreet start, unconvincing transition phase. He didn’t give up, he searched and found energy and crashed across the finish line, burning Canadian Rodney by a cent. In front, the Japanese Sani Brown, 10″07 and the Jamaican Watson, 10″11.

“Many mistakes: after ten meters I had to invent a new race. After that, some good signs. What little I had I gave and it will be like this also for the semi-final. I can progress, I can polish something. It is important to have found a large audience, a great atmosphere”.

New track, very fast, fatal to Samuele Ceccarelli, 10”26, and above all for Cravont Charleston, the winner of the USA selections, announced under modest conditions. It wasn’t just a voice: 10”20 and out. The 22-year-old Jamaican Oblique Seville shoots a great time, 9”86, ahead of Fred Kerley, 9”99. Will the 22-year-old Caribbean, fourth last year in Eugene, be able to repeat himself today, in the two decisive rounds? Great stage launched, after a better than usual start, by Noah Lyles, 9”95. The British Zharnel Hughes is in great control and remains on the blocks to give life to the usual elegant final seventy metres: 10”00 for the pupil of Glenn Mills, the man of the Bolt miracle. Semifinals also reached by the British Eugene Amo Dadzie, already renamed the fastest accountant in the world. .

Lucid interpretation of Pietro Arese in his battery of 1500: the Turinese avoids the initial traffic, takes as a reference one of the pretenders to the title, the Spaniard Mohamed Katir, and at the start he has already built solid chances that become real: fourth, in 3’34”48. Fast and hard-fought heats, fatal for the other Azzurri Joao Bussotti and Ossama Meslek: the best time, 3’33”96, is set by Jakob Ingebrigtsen: the Norwegian is and remains the favourite. Semifinals today.

Flurry of defections in the 400: in men, Michael Norman, outgoing champion, the Zambian Muzala Samukonga, who dipped this year under 44” and the Jamaican Rusheen McDonald, 44”03. For Davide Re, today is the chance to get through the first round. Among the women, Salwa Naser, from Bahrain, won gold in Doha 2019 and returned from a two-year disqualification for lack of checks.